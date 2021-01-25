The Cast of Toddlers & Tiaras: Where Are They Now?

"I would describe myself as happy-go-lucky, definitely a performer, very funny, and a country girl with big dreams from a small town," Eden, 15, says of her younger self.

"I think the way that I see myself now is very self motivated," adds the teen, who has been busy making original music and working on a makeup line. "Whether it's a test I have to prepare for to keep that 4.0 GPA, a cheer stunt that I have to overcome the fear of doing, or an audition that takes me out of my comfort zone, whatever it is I'll do it to the best of my ability. I'm also a very creative type — I love drawing or painting, and I especially love playing the drums and composing music. At the end of the day, I'm a conqueror, no dream or obstacle is too big and no task too hard IF you're willing to put the work in! I guess I'm a 'gotta make it happen' kind of girl."

Eden says she wants to go to college (Harvard!) but also wants to continue pursuing music and acting, and "most importantly, encourage girls and boys around the world to reach for the stars and never give up no matter how big their dreams might be or where they come from!"