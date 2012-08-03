Here Comes Honey Boo Boo: Watch Our Exclusive Preview

Sure, the Summer Olympics are awesome. But not long from now, they’ll come to a close and then what can we watch?

Three words: Honey Boo Boo.

The outspoken, outrageous breakout star from Toddlers & Tiaras now has her own show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, and it debuts Aug. 8 at 10 p.m. ET – just in time to transition into your post-Games TV drought.

In this exclusive clip, we meet 6-year-old H.B.B. (aka Alana) and her self-professed “cra-zy family,” including her father, nicknamed ‘Sugar Bear.’

In addition to pageants, this sneak peek offers a look at the other activities in which the family takes part – mud and four-wheeling the common theme among them.

Let us know in comments: Will you be tuning in to Here Comes Honey Boo Boo?

Not that this family cares what you think. “We like to be ourselves,” says Mama Boo Boo in the clip. “You like us or you don’t like us. We just don’t care. We love our little life and we’re having fun doing it.”