'Toddlers and Tiaras' ' Eden Wood Is Her High School Valedictorian — See Her in Her Grad Gown!

Eden Wood has received a new title!

The one-time Toddlers & Tiaras star, 18, can now add high school graduate and class valedictorian to her long list of achievements after graduating this past weekend.

Wood shared the special announcement through a series of Instagram photos where she was dressed in traditional graduation attire, including a cap and gown, and her hair in wavy beach locks.

She also shared a photo of herself speaking in front of her graduating class and another of her beaming from side to side as she posed in front of a glittery backdrop. In others, she posed alongside friends and family, including her mom Mickie Wood.

Through the hashtags in the post's caption, Wood shared that she is pursuing a college education and confirmed that she has reached "Alumni Status🎓🤍 ."

Although she did not announce what college she will be headed to, the television personality explained in an interview with Today that she has chosen to pursue a career in broadcast journalism.

"I want to do something that I love. I don't want to be stuck doing a job that's boring," she said. "I've been in a front of a camera my whole life, so this feels like the perfect fit."

Eden Wood/instagram

Wood also told the outlet that her early beginnings in pageantry allowed her to gain the confidence to succeed.

"Pageants were just so positive for me," she said. "Anyone that puts a label on pageants and makes it negative — there's something wrong with them and their way of thinking because it's innocent. It's just like any other sport."

Eden Wood/instagram

In a conversation with PEOPLE in 2021, Wood shared how her work ethic goes back to being "a country girl with big dreams from a small town" and someone who is "very self-motivated."

"Whether it's a test I have to prepare for to keep that 4.0 GPA, a cheer stunt that I have to overcome the fear of doing, or an audition that takes me out of my comfort zone, whatever it is I'll do it to the best of my ability," she explained. "I'm also a very creative type — I love drawing or painting, and I especially love playing the drums and composing music."

"At the end of the day, I'm a conqueror, no dream or obstacle is too big, and no task too hard IF you're willing to put the work in," she added. "I guess I'm a 'gotta make it happen' kind of girl."

Eden Wood. courtesy of Mickie Wood

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wood's graduation comes shortly after fellow Toddlers and Tiaras star, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, celebrated her own high school graduation. The reality star also attended her prom with boyfriend Dralin Carswell, sharing photos of both happy occasions on social media.