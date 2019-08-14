Todd and Julie Chrisley Turn Themselves in After Being Indicted for Tax Evasion

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty

Reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley turned themselves in on Wednesday after being indicted by a federal grand jury for tax evasion and other financial crimes.

The Chrisley Knows Best stars reported to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to WSBTV reporter Nicole Carr, and will have their first court appearance later today.

On Tuesday, the couple was handed a 12-count indictment that spans nine years, according to WSBTV. It alleges that the Chrisleys participated in tax evasion, wire fraud and conspiracy bank fraud.

Prosecutors also claim the Chrisleys also used their production company, 7 C Production, to hide their reality TV income from the IRS, and allege that Todd directed an employee to falsify income and asset documents.

#Breaking (thread):Todd and Julie Chrisley have turned themselves into the FBI. They came to Atlanta to turn in this morning. Will appear in federal court today for first appearance. ICYMI: Here's the federal indictment news we broke yesterday:https://t.co/JfrFitMjzP @wsbtv — Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) August 14, 2019

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday, the family’s attorneys, Bruce H. Morris and Stephen Friedberg, said: “The allegations contained in the indictment are based on complete falsehoods. The Chrisleys are innocent of all charges.”

The night prior to the indictment, Todd, 50, shared a lengthy Instagram statement denying any wrongdoing on behalf of himself and his wife, 46. Instead, he pointed blame at an unidentified ex-employee who he claimed had stolen from his family, created “phony documents” and forged signatures years ago.

“I’ve never talked about this publicly before, but there’s been a cloud hanging over Julie and me and our entire family for the past seven years. It all started back in 2012, when we discovered that a trusted employee of ours had been stealing from us big time,” he began the post.

“As a result, it looks like later this week Julie and I are going to be named in a federal indictment charging us with tax evasion and probably a bunch of other financial crimes as well,” he said.

The patriarch added, “We know we’ve done nothing wrong. … I’m telling you all this now because we have nothing to hide and have done nothing to be ashamed of. Not only do we know we’ve done nothing wrong, but we’ve got a ton of hard evidence and a bunch of corroborating witnesses that proves it.”

Shortly after Todd released the statement, daughter Savannah Chrisley left a supportive comment.

“Thank you for being YOU! You have and always will be the glue that holds us all together. God has a much bigger plan for all of us and this is just part of it,” she wrote.

According to the Associated Press, the family’s former accountant, Peter Tarantino, is facing the same charges.