Todd and Julie Chrisley to Report to Prison in January After Fraud Case Sentencing 

Todd and Julie Chrisley have been ordered to begin their prison sentences in January.

Per documents obtained by PEOPLE, a motion filed by the U.S. Marshal's Office on Monday states that Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, must report to their respective Florida institutions on Jan. 17. Todd will serve his time at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, while Julie will be about two and a half hours away at Federal Correctional Institution Marianna. They will also be in minimum security in their respective facilities.

PEOPLE has reached out to the Chrisley's team for comment.

Last month, the Chrisleys were individually sentenced for their roles in federal bank fraud and tax evasion. Todd was ordered to serve 12 years in prison, and Julie to serve seven. Both were also sentenced to 16 months of probation following their jail time.

Their former accountant, Peter Tarantino, was also sentenced to three years behind bars and three years of supervised release. He'll report to prison on May 1.

The Chrisleys have maintained innocence and intend to appeal their sentencing. After their November court date, their attorney, Alex Little of Burr & Forman LLP, shared a statement with PEOPLE, which claimed lies by the court contributed to Todd and Julie's conviction.

"Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions," Little said. "Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead."

The Chrisley Knows Best couple has two minor children — their biological granddaughter Chloe, 10, and Grayson Chrisley, 16. Their daughter Savannah Chrisley, 25, previously offered to "show up" for the younger kids during a recent episode of her podcast.

Some episodes of Chrisley Knows Best's 10th season have already been filmed. They're expected to air in 2023.