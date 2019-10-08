Todd Chrisley and Wife Julie Cleared of $2 Million State Tax Evasion Charge

Todd and Julie Chrisley have been cleared of their state tax evasion charge in Georgia, PEOPLE confirms.

The Georgia Department of Revenue agreed that the Chrisley Knows Best stars, who had been accused of evading nearly $2 million is state taxes between 2008 and 2016, had overpaid in four of those years, according to a press release obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday. The couple owed nothing for four other years, according to the release, and had a net liability of less than $77,000 in overdue taxes for just one year of incorrect filing.

“Julie and I knew all along that we had done nothing wrong and that when the facts all came out, we would be fine,” Todd said in a statement. “We’re just glad that the Department of Revenue was willing to keep an open mind and look at all the evidence.”

Last week, the Chrisleys and Department of Revenue officials signed a settlement agreement that ultimately led to the end of a two-year investigation into the Chrisleys’ alleged state tax liabilities, the press release stated.

In the settlement, the DOR dropped its claim that the couple owed more than $2.1 million in unpaid state taxes, penalties, and interest, according to the release, and agreed that their total outstanding debt to the state totaled under $110,000. The sole year they owed the state any money was 2009, according to the release; that liability has been paid.

Although the tax evasion charge has been cleared, the Chrisleys continue to face federal charges for allegedly evading federal taxes in the same years.

“We have maintained from day one that there has not been any tax evasion by our clients Todd and Julie Chrisley,” attorney Bruce H. Morris of Finestone, Morris & White, said in a statement. “This settlement with the state is a big step in the direction of proving their innocence.”

