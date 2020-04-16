Todd Chrisley Plans to Donate Plasma After Recovering from Coronavirus: It's 'a Blessing'

Image zoom Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

After beating the coronavirus (COVID-19), Todd Chrisley wants to help others do the same.

A week after announcing his diagnosis, Chrisley said he’s feeling “so much better” and has been approved to donate plasma to help treat fellow COVID-19 patients who could benefit from the antibodies he developed while recovering from the viral illness.

“As much as I hate a needle, folks,” he said on Wednesday’s episode of his and wife Julie Chrisley’s podcast, Chrisley Confessions. “I am going to give my plasma because if I can help someone else get better and for it to not last as long as what it did to me, then that’s a blessing that God has given me, and I’m going to stick to it.”

Chrisley previously revealed he was hospitalized for four and a half days and fought the illness for “three long weeks.” Looking back, the reality star said he feels lucky to be alive.

“I survived it and I’m grateful to the good lord above that I have survived it,” he said.

And while Chrisley said he doesn’t “want to talk about corona anymore,” he said the experience taught him a valuable life lesson.

“It’s caused us to see how much we matter to those people and how much they matter to us, because we’re constantly checking on each other every day,” he said. “Maybe that’s part of the plan that God wants to bring us all closer, and if that’s it, then I’m down for that.”

Chrisley celebrated Easter over the weekend by acknowledging his good fortune. The Chrisley Knows Best star shared Proverbs 3:5-6 with his followers: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your understanding. In all you ways acknowledge Him and He will make your paths straight.”

He captioned the post, “I Thank you God for my health, my relationship with you and for my family and friends, I celebrate your resurrection and applaud you for your commitment to us all.”

