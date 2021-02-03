Todd Chrisley on Racial Discrimination Against His Granddaughter Chloe: Change 'Begins at Home'

"I think that God gave us Chloe because we needed to be changed — we needed to be able to use our platform to help those who may not have a voice," the reality star says

Todd and Julie Chrisley are once more speaking out against racist comments made about their 8-year-old biracial granddaughter.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peak at Monday's episode of Tamron Hall, the Chrisley Knows Best stars open up about how they support Chloe, who is the child of Todd's estranged son, Kyle.

"I think anyone that watches our show knows that if you come for my children, or my wife, or our marriage, then I will drag you," Todd, 51, tells host Tamron Hall. "Anything outside of that, you want to attack me personally, I don't care. I don't live my life based on other people's opinions."

"What I do see is that we, as a white couple in America, have never dealt with racism until Chloe and we have been in that privileged sector of not having to have that added stress on us as people," he continues. "And then God brought Chloe to us and I think that God gave us Chloe because we needed to be changed. We needed to be able to use our platform to help those who may not have a voice."

The reality star says Chloe is "doing fine," adding that they shield her from the racist comments made about her online.

"Does she know the things that people say on social media? No," he says. "We don't tell her those things. We take that information and we use it as a tool to help us teach her or to prepare her for what's coming."

Hall then asks the couple if they would consider pulling Chloe from the show to protect her, but Julie, 48, says that's not an option.

"Absolutely not," she says. "Because she is a part of our family, she's as much a part of our family as Todd is, as I am, as any of our children are, so for that reason, no — we're not going to do that. We're going to continue to support her, continue to reinforce to her that she is exactly the way she's supposed to be, exactly the way that God made her to be and that there's absolutely nothing to change.

And Todd says keeping her off the show ultimately wouldn't "protect her against the ignorance of the world."

"What changes that is not going to be Democrats, it's not going to be Republicans, the House, the Senate, the Congress or the Oval Office," he says. "What's going to change the world is what begins at home — what we do as a people, not as a politic. Our child is being brought up to know God — that she is to treat all human beings with respect and most importantly she is to have respect for herself, who she is and where she comes from and she owes no one an explanation about her appearance."

Todd and Julie's full interview will air on Monday's edition of Tamron Hall. New episodes of Chrisley Knows Best air Thursdays (10 p.m. ET) on USA Network.

