Todd Chrisley's Son Kyle Marries Fiancée Ashleigh Nelson in Florida

Todd Chrisley's son Kyle Chrisley is a married man.

Kyle tied the knot with his fiancée Ashleigh Nelson on March 30 in St. Augustine, Florida, according to a marriage certificate obtained by PEOPLE.

The document reveals the couple, who are both 30, got the license in St. Johns County on March 29. No witnesses to the ceremony are listed on the marriage certificate.

Kyle's parents, Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, have not publicly commented on their son's marriage.

A rep for the family did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Kyle revealed in an Instagram post in February that he had proposed to Nelson. In a selfie, Nelson held up her ring finger showing off her engagement ring.

"I couldn't imagine my life without you and now I don't have to. I love you so much @ashleighcnelson," he wrote. "I'm so happy you said yes."

Nelson also posted the photo on her account, captioning it, "I've been keeping my life super private.. I'm always worried about what people may think but ya know what, f*** what they say, we're getting married!!"

The couple has yet to announce their marriage on social media.

Kyle is dad to 8-year-old daughter Chloe, who is under the care of Todd and Julie. On a recent episode of Chrisley Knows Best, Todd received a call from Kyle, who wanted to meet up with his father.

Though the pair had long been estranged, Todd was open to getting together with his eldest son.

"I was expecting Kyle to call because my mother said she had given him my number, but expecting someone to call and then someone actually calling is a whole different thing," Todd said in a confessional during the episode. "And I'm not going to lie, hearing Kyle's voice over the phone, it causes me to become very emotional."

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Kyle wished his father a happy birthday in a loving tribute.