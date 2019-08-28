Todd Chrisley's Family Supports Formerly-Estranged Son Kyle in Hospital Amid Tax Evasion Scandal

The Chrisley family is standing strong together.

On Wednesday, Todd Chrisley announced that his formerly-estranged son, Kyle, 27, is doing “great” after being hospitalized.

The family patriarch posted a family photo to Instagram, which shows a smiling Kyle sitting in a hospital bed and surrounded by loved ones, including his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, siblings Grayson, Chase and Savannah, and grandmother Faye. Noticeably missing from the photo is Todd’s eldest daughter, Lindsie.

“NOT TODAY SATAN, NOT TODAY… God shows up and shows out , now won’t he do it ? Kyle is great and we are back to the grind,” Todd, 50, captioned the photo.

According to a spokesperson for the Chrisley family, “Kyle is fine. He had an adverse reaction to his medication, but as you can see from the photo his father posted on Instagram, he is doing great.”

Kyle’s hospitalization comes two weeks after the Chrisley Knows Best star was indicted for tax evasion on Aug. 13.

Todd and Julie were indicted by a federal grand jury for tax evasion and other financial crimes, according to court papers obtained by PEOPLE. Peter Tarantino, the couple’s former accountant, is also facing the same charges.

The Chrisleys have denied the charges against them. “The allegations contained in the indictment are based on complete falsehoods. The Chrisleys are innocent of all charges,” said Todd’s attorneys, Bruce H. Morris and Stephen Friedberg, in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

On Aug. 14, they pleaded not guilty.

RELATED: Savannah Chrisley Calls Sister Lindsie Accusing Dad Todd of Sex Tape Extortion ‘Extremely Sad’

Following the reality stars’ indictment, Kyle, who had long been estranged from Todd, said that is no longer the case and denied previous claims he made about his father’s taxes, saying that he was lying because of a drug addiction.

“I’ve seen all the stories about my dad’s indictment all over the internet,” Kyle said in a Facebook post. “I know the interview I did bashing my dad OVER A YEAR AGO is being shared on social media. Honestly, I’m tired of it. You guys don’t have the facts and I need to set the record straight once and for all.”

“Everything I said in my interview was a lie,” Kyle said, referencing a 2017 interview with Good Morning America in which he said Todd bragged about not having to pay taxes. “These allegations against my dad are all LIES!”

Kyle explained that he is now sober and has been able to mend his damaged relationship with his family.

Image zoom Chrisley family Tommy Garcia/USA Network

“My mom [Julie Chrisley] and dad raised me,” he continued. “I haven’t been the best dad to Chloe [whom his parents are now raising], I’ve had a problem with drugs, I’ve acted completely ridiculous and through all that they have stood by my side. 9 months ago I went to my dad with an apology. His words were ‘I love you always, and you are forgiven’ and just like that I was welcomed back into his life with open arms. I will be forever grateful for his love [and] graciousness.”

Kyle said in his post that the guilt he feels for speaking ill of Todd is “indescribable.”

“I can’t take it back so I’m telling you now, with a clear mind, my mom and dad have done nothing wrong! Today, I am sober. I am working, and I am at a good place in my life. I just want to fix what I’ve done wrong so that I am able to forgive myself.”

“I will continue to stand as a united front alongside my mom, my dad, and the rest of my family,” he concluded. “My hope is that my sister Lindsie will seek the same forgiveness from my daddy as I have, that he is able to forgive her, and that my family will one day be whole again.”

Kyle claimed it was his sister Lindsie and his biological mom Teresa Terry who spoke to authorities about his father and stepmom Julie.

“About a year and a half ago my biological mom and my sister, Lindsie were responsible for turning my dad in to the Georgia Department of Revenue for Tax evasion,” Kyle continued in his Facebook post, explaining that his “rocky” relationship with Todd at the time was “used to their advantage.”

RELATED: A Guide to the Chrisley Family, the Reality Stars Currently Embroiled in a Tax Evasion Scandal

“I was battling drug addiction and I felt like he [was] trying to control me so when they said if he’s locked up he can’t put you back in treatment I said okay,” Kyle went on. “I should have said NO!”

Lindsie via her lawyer has denied she turned in her father. “Lindsie would like to thank all of her fans and supporters. The circumstances Todd and Julie find themselves in, is quite unfortunate,” the former reality star said in a statement via her lawyer obtained by PEOPLE. “It was reported that Lindsie was the source of the information that led to her father’s arrest. That is untrue, she was not the source of this information.”

“Lindise has been a constant target of lies, harassment and threats from her family and as a result, has been distancing herself from the Chrisley family since 2017,” the statement continued. “Lindise is currently processing the events that have unfolded. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and pray for a just resolution.”

Shortly after the indictment, news surfaced that Lindsie had accused her father of attempted extortion.

Image zoom Todd Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, and Lindsie Chrisley Mike Windle/NBCUniversal via Getty

She alleged that Todd and her brother, Chase, harassed and threatened her over an alleged sex tape, according to TMZ. In a Georgia police report filed on July 16 and also obtained by E! News, Lindsie asserted that Todd and Chase “wanted her to lie about an incident and if she refused to do so, they were going to release the sex tape involving her.”

Both Todd and Chase have denied Lindsie’s allegations and accused the 29-year-old of being intimately involved with former Bachelorette contestants Robby Hayes and Josh Murray.

RELATED: Todd Chrisley Says He Forgives Daughter Lindsie, Chides 5 Kids for ‘Greed’ and ‘Backstabbing’

“It’s heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public. We have tried to keep Lindsie’s extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray private for her sake since August of 2016,” he said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me,” Todd continued. “Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her.”

In response to Todd’s claims that Lindsie engaged in two extramarital affairs and appeared in a sex tape, her attorney Ghanayem said in a statement to PEOPLE, “Lindsie would like nothing more than to be left alone and go about her own business,” adding, “Unfortunately, certain members of her family will not let her live in peace. We are flabbergasted at the audacity of Todd and Chase Chrisley, who are more focused on attacking my client rather than defending themselves against the allegations of criminal conduct. … Lindsie prays for a just outcome so that she can go forward with her life safe from those who are looking to do her harm.”