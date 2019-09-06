Todd Chrisley's Son Kyle Reveals He Tried to Kill Himself Leading to His Hospitalization Last Week

Todd Chrisley and his son Kyle are getting candid about the younger Chrisley’s recent health crisis.

On Thursday’s episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast, Todd and his formerly-estranged son opened up about Kyle’s hospitalization last week revealing that a suicide attempt was what landed him in the hospital.

“I take medication and I had a bad side effect to it and I tried to take my own life,” Kyle, 27, revealed in the episode. “With the meds, I got all kinds of crazy thinking going on.”

“Well, I think some of the medications they put you on — that you had not been on — one of the side effects is suicidal tendencies and we’re now off of that,” Todd, 50, chimed in, to which Kyle confirmed, “Yes, we’re off of that.”

Kyle also mentioned that he’s getting “one shot a month,” though he did not give any specifics, and said he’s been feeling “a lot better” since the incident last week.

Just one week ago, Todd posted a family photo to Instagram and revealed that his son was doing “great” after being hospitalized.

The shot showed a smiling Kyle sitting in a hospital bed and surrounded by loved ones, including his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, siblings Grayson, Chase and Savannah, and grandmother Faye. Noticeably missing from the photo was Todd’s eldest daughter, Lindsie.

“NOT TODAY SATAN, NOT TODAY… God shows up and shows out, now won’t he do it? Kyle is great and we are back to the grind,” Todd captioned the photo.

At the time of the incident, a spokesperson for the Chrisley family told PEOPLE, “Kyle is fine. He had an adverse reaction to his medication, but as you can see from the photo his father posted on Instagram, he is doing great.”

Kyle’s hospitalization comes two weeks after the Chrisley Knows Best star was indicted for tax evasion on Aug. 13.

Todd and Julie were indicted by a federal grand jury for tax evasion and other financial crimes, according to court papers obtained by PEOPLE. Peter Tarantino, the couple’s former accountant, is also facing the same charges.

The Chrisleys have denied the charges against them. “The allegations contained in the indictment are based on complete falsehoods. The Chrisleys are innocent of all charges,” said Todd’s attorneys, Bruce H. Morris and Stephen Friedberg, in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

On Aug. 14, they pleaded not guilty.

Following the reality stars’ indictment, Kyle, who had long been estranged from Todd, said that is no longer the case and denied previous claims he made about his father’s taxes, saying that he was lying because of a drug addiction.

“I’ve seen all the stories about my dad’s indictment all over the internet,” Kyle said in a Facebook post. “I know the interview I did bashing my dad OVER A YEAR AGO is being shared on social media. Honestly, I’m tired of it. You guys don’t have the facts and I need to set the record straight once and for all.”

“Everything I said in my interview was a lie,” Kyle said, referencing a 2017 interview with Good Morning America in which he said Todd bragged about not having to pay taxes. “These allegations against my dad are all LIES!”

Kyle explained that he is now sober and has been able to mend his damaged relationship with his family.

“My mom [Julie Chrisley] and dad raised me,” he continued. “I haven’t been the best dad to Chloe [whom his parents are now raising], I’ve had a problem with drugs, I’ve acted completely ridiculous and through all that they have stood by my side. 9 months ago I went to my dad with an apology. His words were ‘I love you always, and you are forgiven’ and just like that I was welcomed back into his life with open arms. I will be forever grateful for his love [and] graciousness.”

Kyle said in his post that the guilt he feels for speaking ill of Todd is “indescribable.”

“I can’t take it back so I’m telling you now, with a clear mind, my mom and dad have done nothing wrong! Today, I am sober. I am working, and I am at a good place in my life. I just want to fix what I’ve done wrong so that I am able to forgive myself.”

“I will continue to stand as a united front alongside my mom, my dad, and the rest of my family,” he concluded. “My hope is that my sister Lindsie will seek the same forgiveness from my daddy as I have, that he is able to forgive her, and that my family will one day be whole again.”

Kyle claimed it was his sister Lindsie and his biological mom Teresa Terry who spoke to authorities about his father and stepmom Julie.

“About a year and a half ago my biological mom and my sister, Lindsie were responsible for turning my dad in to the Georgia Department of Revenue for Tax evasion,” Kyle continued in his Facebook post, explaining that his “rocky” relationship with Todd at the time was “used to their advantage.”

“I was battling drug addiction and I felt like he [was] trying to control me so when they said if he’s locked up he can’t put you back in treatment I said okay,” Kyle went on. “I should have said NO!”

Lindsie via her lawyer has denied she turned in her father and later accused Todd and her brother, Chase, of attempted extortion, allegations that they have both since denied.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.