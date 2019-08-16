Todd Chrisley Shares Quote That Says ‘Tough Times Never Last’ Amid Tax Evasion Case

Todd Chrisley is staying positive amid his family’s legal troubles.

On Thursday, the Chrisley Knows Best star shared an inspirational quote to Instagram, one day after he and wife Julie Chrisley turned themselves in after being indicted by a federal grand jury for tax evasion and other financial crimes.

“Tough times never last, but tough people do,” the quote read. Todd, 50, also wrote a lengthy caption alongside his post.

“Trust and believe that we are holding the right hand of God on this walk we are on, if he brings us to it he will bring us through it,” the reality star said. “Please don’t fall victim to false prophets, don’t give attention to the attention seekers, stay steady on your course, grieve the loss of ones you love that didn’t love you, pray for them even though they have wronged you, forgive them for yourself and ask God to move them on.”

Todd then clarified that the family is “getting back to work” amid the indictment, and their show “hasn’t been canceled.”

“To each and everyone that has supported us on this journey we call life, we love you with all of our hearts,” he concluded. “The kindness we have been shown yesterday and through this process has been overwhelming, God is good.”

On Tuesday, Todd and Julie were indicted by a federal grand jury for tax evasion and other financial crimes, according to court papers obtained by PEOPLE. Peter Tarantino, the couple’s former accountant, is also facing the same charges.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday, Todd’s attorneys, Bruce H. Morris and Stephen Friedberg, denied the charges brought against the couple. “The allegations contained in the indictment are based on complete falsehoods. The Chrisleys are innocent of all charges,” they said.

Following their indictment, Todd’s previously estranged son, Kyle Chrisley, said he’d lied about his father’s taxes in the past because of a drug addiction.

“I’ve seen all the stories about my dad’s indictment all over the internet,” Kyle, 27, said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. “I know the interview I did bashing my dad OVER A YEAR AGO is being shared on social media. Honestly, I’m tired of it. You guys don’t have the facts and I need to set the record straight once and for all.”

“Everything I said in my interview was a lie,” Kyle said, referencing a 2017 interview with Good Morning America in which he said Todd bragged about not having to pay taxes. “These allegations against my dad are all LIES!”

Kyle claims it was his sister Lindsie Chrisley and his biological mom Teresa Terry who spoke to authorities about his father and stepmom Julie.

“About a year and a half ago my biological mom and my sister, Lindsie were responsible for turning my dad in to the Georgia Department of Revenue for Tax evasion,” Kyle continued in his Facebook post, explaining that his “rocky” relationship with Todd at the time was “used to their advantage.”

“I was battling drug addiction and I felt like he [was] trying to control me so when they said if he’s locked up he can’t put you back in treatment I said okay,” Kyle went on. “I should have said NO!”

Lindsie, via her lawyer, has denied she turned in her father. In a July police report, Lindsie also alleged that her father and brother, Chase, harassed and threatened her over an alleged sex tape. (Todd and Chase have denied Lindsie’s extortion claims.)

“Lindsie would like to thank all of her fans and supporters. The circumstances Todd and Julie find themselves in, is quite unfortunate,” Lindsie said in a statement via her lawyer obtained by PEOPLE on Wednesday. “It was reported that Lindsie was the source of the information that led to her father’s arrest. That is untrue, she was not the source of this information.”

“Lindsie has been a constant target of lies, harassment and threats from her family and as a result, has been distancing herself from the Chrisley family since 2017,” the statement continued. “Lindsie is currently processing the events that have unfolded. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and pray for a just resolution.”