Todd Chrisley Says Daughter Lindsie Married Will After Feeling 'Shame and Guilt' from Premarital Sex

According to her dad Todd Chrisley, Lindsie Chrisley would probably rethink the decision to have sex before marrying her now ex-husband Will Campbell.

The Chrisley Knows Best patriarch discussed the challenges in maintaining a healthy and long-lasting marriage on the latest episode of her the Chrisley Confessions podcast, at one point sharing a previous conversation he'd had with Lindsie about premarital sex.

"My daughter said to me on her podcast several weeks ago that she would have never married her husband had she not had sex with him before marriage," said Todd, 53. "The shame and guilt that she had for doing that before marriage is why she married, because she felt like that that cleaned it up. ... It ended in divorce."

Todd continued, "But she said had I not been so hard about that, that she may have taken a different route. I say to my kids today that just because everyone is doing it, doesn't mean you do it."

Lindsie, 33, announced her separation from Campbell in July 2021 after nine years of marriage. After announcing they'd "mutually decided to end our marriage," Lindsie added she and her ex would "continue to remain friends & be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much."

"Personally, I am focusing on the new beginnings ahead & a fresh space with the move this week," affirmed the Coffee Convos podcast host, who shares son Jackson with Campbell. "Thank you in advance for respecting our privacy as we work through this challenging time for our family."

Lindsie recently said that women in marriage "look to your husband to be the things that your dad was." Since she never got that from her relationship with Campbell, she ultimately felt something was "missing." (She had previously been estranged from her family and had spoken out against her father, in particular.)

"When I wasn't getting that from my husband and knowing, I think, subconsciously, that I still needed that from my dad," she said on the Chrisley Confessions podcast. "But I was unwilling to say it because I was unwilling to acknowledge that there was a missing piece in my marriage."

One year after the divorce, Lindsie publicized her relationship with Thomas Mollura in September. Life & Style confirmed their split last month.