Todd Chrisley Says Daughter Lindsie Married Will After Feeling 'Shame and Guilt' from Premarital Sex

Lindsie Chrisley, who divorced Will Campbell after nine years of marriage, recently confirmed she's in a new relationship

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 3, 2022 03:23 PM

According to her dad Todd Chrisley, Lindsie Chrisley would probably rethink the decision to have sex before marrying her now ex-husband Will Campbell.

The Chrisley Knows Best patriarch discussed the challenges in maintaining a healthy and long-lasting marriage on the latest episode of her the Chrisley Confessions podcast, at one point sharing a previous conversation he'd had with Lindsie about premarital sex.

"My daughter said to me on her podcast several weeks ago that she would have never married her husband had she not had sex with him before marriage," said Todd, 53. "The shame and guilt that she had for doing that before marriage is why she married, because she felt like that that cleaned it up. ... It ended in divorce."

Todd continued, "But she said had I not been so hard about that, that she may have taken a different route. I say to my kids today that just because everyone is doing it, doesn't mean you do it."

Lindsie Chrisley attends Peanut, the App for Modern Motherhood, Atlanta launch at Paces & Vine Restaurant on September 26, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images; Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Marcus Ingram/Getty; Danielle Del Valle/Getty

Lindsie, 33, announced her separation from Campbell in July 2021 after nine years of marriage. After announcing they'd "mutually decided to end our marriage," Lindsie added she and her ex would "continue to remain friends & be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much."

"Personally, I am focusing on the new beginnings ahead & a fresh space with the move this week," affirmed the Coffee Convos podcast host, who shares son Jackson with Campbell. "Thank you in advance for respecting our privacy as we work through this challenging time for our family."

Lindsie recently said that women in marriage "look to your husband to be the things that your dad was." Since she never got that from her relationship with Campbell, she ultimately felt something was "missing." (She had previously been estranged from her family and had spoken out against her father, in particular.)

"When I wasn't getting that from my husband and knowing, I think, subconsciously, that I still needed that from my dad," she said on the Chrisley Confessions podcast. "But I was unwilling to say it because I was unwilling to acknowledge that there was a missing piece in my marriage."

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 01: TV personality Lindsie Chrisley attends the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016 in Westlake Village, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Jason Kempin/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

One year after the divorce, Lindsie publicized her relationship with Thomas Mollura in September. Life & Style confirmed their split last month.

Related Articles
TV personality Lindsie Chrisley arrives at the 2016 Summer TCA Tour - NBCUniversal Press Tour at the Four Seasons Hotel - Westlake Village on April 1, 2016 in Westlake Village, California.
Lindsie Chrisley Reveals There Was a 'Missing Piece' in Her Marriage to Ex-Husband Will Campbell
Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Kyle Chrisley, Lindsie Chrisley Campbell
Todd Chrisley's 5 Children: Everything to Know
Todd Chrisley Says His Family 'Needed' Their Years-Long Estrangement from Lindsie Chrisley
Todd Chrisley Says His Family 'Needed' the Years-Long Estrangement from Daughter Lindsie Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley Says She's 'So Angry' Over Family's Legal Troubles: 'My Whole Life Could Change'
Lindsie Chrisley attends Peanut, the App for Modern Motherhood
Lindsie Chrisley Confirms New Romance 1 Year After Divorce: 'I'm Exactly Where I'm Supposed to Be'
Emmy Medders, Chase Chrisley
Chase Chrisley Is Engaged to Emmy Medders: Inside His Baseball Stadium Proposal with 175K Rose Petals!
Lindsie Chrisley attends Peanut, the App for Modern Motherhood, Atlanta launch at Paces & Vine Restaurant on September 26, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images; Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Lindsie Chrisley Reveals How Her Divorce Helped Her 'Reconnect' with Estranged Dad Todd
Todd Chrisley
Todd Chrisley Believes 'the Truth Will Eventually Rise' amid Ongoing Legal Drama and Accusations
Lindsie Chrisley attends Peanut, Atlanta launch at Paces & Vine Restaurant on September 26, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia
Lindsie Chrisley Admits to Struggles Co-Parenting with Ex in Back to School Photo of Son Jackson
Savannah and Todd Chrisley, Nic Kerdiles
Todd Chrisley Claims Daughter Savannah's Engagement Ended for Putting 'All Your Faith in That Blue Checkmark'
Donn Gunvalson + Vicki Gunvalson + Brooks Ayers (Vicki in the middle) — Vicki Gunvalson Says Cheating on Ex Donn Gunvalson with Brooks Ayers 'Destroyed My Family'
Vicki Gunvalson Says Cheating on Ex Donn Gunvalson with Brooks Ayers 'Destroyed My Family'
Cynthia Bailey attends Spare Me! Real Talk For Compassionate Care Of Black Women With Uterine Fibroids panel
Cynthia Bailey Denies Infidelity Caused Split with Mike Hill: 'This Is Not a Tragic Ending'
Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein
Lisa Hochstein Talks About 'Light at the End of the Tunnel' amid Divorce from Lenny Hochstein
Todd Chrisley and Lindsie Chrisley Campbell
Lindsie Chrisley Says 'I Pray for the Day … Everything Feels Light' amid Parents' Legal Drama
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way
'90 Day Fiancé' : Jenny Worries Her Resistance to 'Spice Up' Sex with Sumit Puts Their Relationship 'in Jeopardy'
julie chrisley, todd chrisley
Todd and Julie Chrisley's Sentencing Date Postponed After Their Lawyer Claims Witness 'Lied' on the Stand