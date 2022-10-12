Todd Chrisley Says His Family 'Needed' the Years-Long Estrangement from Daughter Lindsie Chrisley

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at PodcastOne's new Chrisley Confessions episode, Todd Chrisley says he's "thankful and grateful for the estrangement" that occurred with his daughter

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Published on October 12, 2022 03:37 PM
For the first time ever, the Chrisley family is coming together to discuss Lindsie Chrisley's estrangement.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at PodcastOne's new Chrisley Confessions episode, Lindsie, 33, joins parents Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, as well as sister Savannah Chrisley, to discuss the "family fight" that became "publicized."

In doing so, the famous bunch details their "pain" but also "where we are, where we've been [and] where we hope to get to."

Todd, 53, shares with his loved ones, "God knows I wasn't prepared for this estrangement."

"But I will tell you now, looking back, we needed this estrangement," he continues in the episode, out Thursday, as Lindsie agrees. "Because there's no way I'd be where I am today if I had not — really, if [Lindsie] had not forced the estrangement by leaving Chrisley Knows Best and cutting off communication."

"I didn't know how to function without talking to y'all every day of my life, 100 times a day, knowing every move you were making," he adds.

Todd says he's "thankful and grateful for the estrangement," though he acknowledges how that might "come across as being weird." But Lindsie agreed with his sentiment, saying she "would have" listened to her family more if she was given the chance to do things over.

"This all had to happen," says Todd, who also admits to having had "some estrangement" with daughter Savannah.

He then says to Lindsie: "You and I, I don't believe, would be where we are today without the estrangement."

The Chrisley family rose to prominence through their USA Network reality series, Chrisley Knows Best. Lindsie left the series in 2017 after making one last appearance in season 5, later entering into a public feud with her family amid their estrangement.

Even though she declared last year that there "will never be a reconciliation," Lindsie publicly stood by her family as a federal jury found Todd and Julie, 49, guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud in June. Her mother was also convicted of wire fraud. (The longtime couple has since filed a joint motion for a new trial, but their sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 21.)

"I will also go on record today and say that I love my parents, I love my siblings, I love my grandmother," Lindsie said on her Coffee Convos podcast in June. "And what is the future of our relationships at this point, I'm currently not going to discuss any more than that, other than the fact that I love them and I stand with them. And I will continue to stand with them through the good, the bad and the ugly."

New episodes of Chrisley Confessions drop on Thursdays wherever podcasts are streamed. The Chrisley family will also be doing a takeover of Lindsie's podcasts, Coffee Convos and The Southern Tea, this week. Savannah's podcast, Unlocked, will continue the crossover on Oct. 18.

