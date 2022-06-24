Todd Chrisley Asks for 'Prayers' After Fans Send 'Overwhelming' Gifts After Federal Conviction

Todd Chrisley said he and wife Julie plan to "continue to hold our head up and move forward" after they were convicted in early June of bank fraud and tax evasion

Todd Chrisley is asking fans to stop leaving presents on his doorstep after he and wife Julie Chrisley were found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud earlier this month.

On Friday's episode of his Chrisley Confessions, he told listeners, "We try to address, each week, as much as we're allowed to address" about his and Julie's recent federal convictions.

"I want you all to know that the messages that we're receiving, the mail that we're receiving, the gifts that people are leaving at our doors — you know, the flower arrangements. All this stuff is just overwhelming," he said.

Todd, 53, made sure to note that the outpouring of kindness from Chrisley Knows Best fans is "very much appreciated," before asking fans to hold off on sending physical items.

"We don't want you sending us flowers," Todd added. "We don't want you wasting your money on things like that. You know, the gifts and things like that, you know — we don't need anything."

Instead, Todd asked fans to turn to God and ask for support. "Really, the best gift that you can give us is prayer. Our family, we're all doing as well as can be as expected during this and this storm that we're going through."

On their strength, Todd added that they'll "continue to hold our head up and move forward. That's kind of where we are with things right now."

Todd clarified that, across social media and beyond, the family has received "tens of thousands of messages."

The fan support comes after a federal jury found Todd and Julie, 49, guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Julie was also convicted of wire fraud. They're both facing up to 30 years in prison for the charges.

The Chrisley's lawyer, Steve Friedberg, confirmed the Chrisleys plan to appeal the verdict and gave PEOPLE an update on the couple's mental state after their convictions.

"Both Chrisleys are devastated and disappointed with the verdict and will be pursuing an appeal," he said.