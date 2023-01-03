Todd Chrisley Promises 'Nothing Is Off Limits' in Only Sit-Down Before He and Julie Head to Prison

Todd Chrisley is ready to share his truth.

On the latest episode of his Chrisley Confessions podcast, the Chrisley Knows Best star revealed he will only be participating in one interview before he reports to prison — and his son, Chase Chrisley, will be doing the honors sometime next week.

Even though his 26-year-old son will be tasked with conducting the interview, Todd, 53, promises that he will still answer "all the hard questions." He also knows his son is fully "capable" of handling the task.

"I am looking forward to that interview, not because it's going to be a softball interview," he said while in conversation with Chase. "You have said, 'Am I allowed to ask all of the hard questions?' And I said, 'You can ask me anything. I am your daddy.'"

Paul Archuleta/Getty

Todd said the interview will be set up as a Q+A where fans' questions will be included in the mix.

"You are going to be doing this interview with me next week," he continued to tell Chase. "Nothing is off-limits. It's a no holds bar interview."

Chase pointed out how there would be some "uncomfortable questions" asked of his father, but Todd clarified: "It's not uncomfortable for us because we know the truth."

"Other people that wants to interview [me] might say, 'I know this is probably an uncomfortable question' — no, we're good with the truth," he added. "The truth is not uncomfortable for us."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Todd was convicted on fraud and tax evasion charges in June 2022 alongside his wife Julie Chrisley. Both were sentenced to 16 years of probation that November, though Todd received 12 years in prison while Julie, 49, was sentenced to seven years.

The longtime couple, who wed in 1996, are both set to report to prison in Florida on Jan. 17. However, they are in the process of appealing their case.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Recently, their daughter Lindsie Chrisley's attorney, Musa Ghanayem, told PEOPLE what could potentially happen for Todd and Julie during their appeal process.

"The legal process would be if a new trial was ordered, they'd have to go through the whole process again," he said. "If there was an issue that was incorrect, it can be sent back down to be correct. Typically, the appellate panel will make a decision, make a ruling, and sometimes send it back down to enforce that ruling."