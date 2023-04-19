Todd Chrisley's Mom Nanny Faye Is Focusing on Being 'Strong' Even as Her 'Heart Is Broke' with Him in Prison

Todd Chrisley's mother Nanny Faye is opening up about how she is coping amid her son's 12-year prison sentence.

On the latest episode of granddaughter Lindsie Chrisley's podcast The Southern Tea, Nanny Faye, 79, reflected on some of her biggest "heartaches" that she has never publicly discussed, including Todd and wife Julie being sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for financial crimes.

"My heart is broke," she said of the couple being behind bars. 'I don't know that I have been this broken in many days, but I have to ask God to give me strength and courage to get through it because not everybody is treated [with] justice, not everything is fair."

todd chrisley/instagram

"But you know what we have to get up, I tell you children, we have to get up and be like the tree planted by the water. We shall not be moved," she continued. "Let people see that we're really the people that we are. Get up, do the right thing. Be kind and let God take over."

Lindsie, 33, then revealed a lesson that she learned through the family's hardships, sharing, "What I've learned through that experience alone is that you have to be very careful and very mindful of not falling into what the media paints you out to be."

However, Nanny Faye advised to live her truth and stay strong.

"See, I would never give them that joy because I am hurting deep in my heart, but I'm not gonna let no one see that because you know, I have to be strong," she said. "I am still the mother and the grandmother and I know that I have never done anything bad in my life. Never."

She added: "But I have to let people see what Christ has done to me, what made him move on with life and so that's what I'm gonna do. But I am broken."

Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

In November 2022, Todd, 54, and his wife Julie, 50, were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for financial crimes. Todd began his 12-year sentence at Florida's Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in mid-January on the same day as Julie started her seven-year sentence at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

They're currently in the process of appealing their case.

On last week's episode of the The Southern Tea podcast, Lindsie shared an update on mom Julie amid the Chrisley family matriarch's seven-year prison stint, saying, "As far as I know, she's doing well."

"Savannah [Chrisley] said that she's doing very well. My Nanny [Faye] said that she's doing very well," she continued. "I had not been to Lexington to visit her yet."

Lindsie explained that "there was a different process" she had to go through for visitation at Julie's prison compared to Todd's facility in Florida. The difficulties with the Kentucky facility have ultimately made attempting to visit more challenging.

"I sent in all of my paperwork and have yet to hear back regarding the visiting. So it's been a little bit frustrating," she said. "The attempts to try to communicate have been a lot different than communicating with my dad."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chrisley Knows Best airs Mondays at 11 p.m. ET on USA Network.