Todd and Julie Chrisley Say They 'Have to Live Every Day as If It's Our Last' After Sentencing

Todd and Julie Chrisley are continuing to look for silver linings after their fraud case sentencing.

In the latest episode of their Chrisley Confessions podcast, the longtime couple opened up about where their focus lies as they're in the midst of a challenging time. Sharing a quote from author Priscilla Shirer, Julie, 49, said: "Age is just a number. And since we don't know our death date, we have to live every day as if it's our last."

Agreeing with his wife, Todd, 53, said that "yesterday doesn't matter."

"Today is what we have. Tomorrow belongs to God, because we're not promised tomorrow," he added.

Julie then said God will "call" upon someone and "equip them" with what they need to get through tough times.

"God will call you to do something, and he'll equip you to do it. He'll give you what you need to do it," Julie continued as Todd added, "Remember that. What God calls us through, he will walk us through. He will equip you with what you need to complete that journey that he put you on."

Though Julie acknowledged that it was once "hard" for her to come to terms with that message, she said it was a crucial lesson for her nonetheless. She then noted how "timing" is an equally important part of the journey, especially if someone tries to "manipulate the situation [or] manipulate the timing ... to give us the outcome we think we need," which she said can get one into "trouble."

Julie and Todd Chrisley. Danielle Del Valle/Getty for E3 Chophouse Nashville

"I'm not the only person who is struggling. There are people out here who are struggling, whether it's a job, a family member, a sickness, a marriage, a child, a friend — whatever. Know that if you can lean into God more, and I believe what that means is prayer. Fervent prayer. Like, praying diligently," Julie continued. "Believing when you do that, that God is going to answer your prayers and claiming it. I believe that will free us up. Free us up mentally, free us up physically."

She added, "If I could do that more, it would make me feel so much better if I could let some of it go and not try to worry. Because worry is not from God, but it's something that I do all the time."

Another thing Julie has become aware of during this challenging period is knowing that her children are witnessing her every move.

"The difficulties I'm going through, how I handle it — they're watching that as well," she concluded. "If I handle it right, they're watching, if I screw it up, they're watching, and so, for me as a parent, I want to try to make sure that I do it right more than I do it wrong, because I know they're watching, and I know it will prepare them for difficulties, unfortunately, that they will have later in life."

Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

A federal judge sentenced Todd and Julie on Nov. 22 after they were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. The Chrisley family matriarch was also convicted of wire fraud. They have continued to deny the charges.

Todd received 12 years in prison with a 16-month probation. Julie was sentenced to seven years in prison and 16 months probation.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Regardless of what's coming their way, the Chrisleys' attorney said the family is remaining "optimistic" about the future.

Alex Little of Burr & Forman LLP told PEOPLE: "Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions."