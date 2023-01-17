Todd and Julie Chrisley Report to Prison to Serve Out Sentences for Fraud and Tax Evasion Convictions

PEOPLE has confirmed the Chrisley Knows Best stars have begun their respective sentences, with Todd ordered to spend 12 years in federal prison and his wife Julie set to serve to seven years

By Shafiq Najib
Published on January 17, 2023 02:29 PM

Todd and Julie Chrisley have reported to prison to begin their respective sentences, PEOPLE has confirmed.

On Tuesday, the 54-year-old Chrisley Knows Best patriarch checked in to the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola to begin his 12-year prison sentence, while Julie, 50, reported to the Federal Correctional Institution and Federal Prison Camp Marianna to serve out her seven-year sentence.

A rep for the Chrisleys had no further comment at this time.

The Chrisleys were sentenced to a combined prison term of 19 years in November after a jury convicted the couple of a multimillion dollar bank fraud and tax evasion scheme. Both Todd and Julie have also been ordered to serve an additional 16 months of probation following release from prison.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Julie and Todd Chrisley. Danielle Del Valle/Getty for E3 Chophouse Nashville

Though the longtime couple, who wed in 1996, is officially beginning their prison sentences, they're currently in the process of appealing their convictions.

In a statement previously obtained by PEOPLE, their attorney Alex Little of Burr & Forman LLP said, in part, "Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead."

julie chrisley, todd chrisley
Todd and Julie Chrisley. Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty

Recently, their daughter Lindsie Chrisley's attorney, Musa Ghanayem, told PEOPLE what could potentially happen for Todd and Julie during their appeal process.

"The legal process would be if a new trial was ordered, they'd have to go through the whole process again," he said. "If there was an issue that was incorrect, it can be sent back down to be correct[ed]. Typically, the appellate panel will make a decision, make a ruling, and sometimes send it back down to enforce that ruling."

RELATED VIDEO: Todd and Julie Chrisley Are Sentenced in Bank Fraud and Tax Evasion Case

Prior to reporting to prison, Todd participated in one last interview conducted by his son Chase Chrisley. Todd had previously said that "nothing is off-limits" during the chat, noting, "it's a no-holds-barred interview."

Julie also spoke to son Chase Chrisley's fiancée Emmy Medders on a Chrisley Confessions podcast episode about the challenges she and Todd would face while being "separated" from each other in prison.

"There is that possibility of my husband and I being separated. But there's a difference between my husband and I being separated for a period of time and having to say goodbye forever," said Julie. "It almost makes me feel ashamed that I'm even worried."

She added, "I think it puts things into perspective for me because we all think our hard is the hardest thing."

