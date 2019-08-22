Todd Chrisley Says He Forgives Daughter Lindsie, Chides 5 Kids for 'Greed' and 'Backstabbing'

Todd Chrisley insists he isn’t holding any grudges as he faces tax evasion charges and estrangement from his daughter.

The Chrisley Knows Best star said he still has unconditional love for his eldest daughter, Lindsie Chrisley, after she accused her father of attempted extortion and he claimed she had extramarital affairs.

“She will always be my daughter, that will never change,” Todd said on the latest episode of his podcast Chrisley Confessions. “She is my first-born child, and she is loved, and this is her moment for her to say whatever she wants to say, regardless of whether or not it’s true or not. She is forgiven.”

Todd, 50, continued: “She is forgiven for what’s happened in the last week to 10 days. She is forgiven for what has happened in this investigation that she has contributed to. She’s forgiven for what she’s gonna do today and tomorrow.” (Through her attorney, Lindise has denied reporting her father’s alleged crimes to authorities.)

But Todd expressed his disappointment in the way all his children have treated one another over the past few weeks.

“It is a shame that I have raised five children, and that the jealousy and the greed and the backstabbing that has been exhibited towards a sibling is unconscionable,” he said. “They’re going to be ashamed when something happens to each of them and then you can’t turn around say, ‘I’m sorry,’ because it’s too late.”

Image zoom Todd Chrisley and Lindsie Chrisley Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On Aug. 13, Todd and his wife Julie were indicted by a federal grand jury for tax evasion and other financial crimes, which the couple denied. Shortly after, Lindsie accused her father of attempted extortion.

She alleged that Todd and her brother, Chase, harassed and threatened her over an alleged sex tape, according to TMZ. In a Georgia police report filed on July 16 and also obtained by E! News, Lindsie asserted that Todd and Chase “wanted her to lie about an incident and if she refused to do so, they were going to release the sex tape involving her.”

Both Todd and Chase have denied Lindsie’s allegations and accused the 29-year-old of being intimately involved with former Bachelorette contestants Robby Hayes and Josh Murray.

“It’s heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public. We have tried to keep Lindsie’s extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray private for her sake since August of 2016,” he said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Image zoom Chrisley family Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

“Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me,” Todd continued. “Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her.”

In response to Todd’s claims that Lindsie engaged in two extramarital affairs and appeared in a sex tape, her attorney Ghanayem said in a statement to PEOPLE, “Lindsie would like nothing more than to be left alone and go about her own business,” adding, “Unfortunately, certain members of her family will not let her live in peace. We are flabbergasted at the audacity of Todd and Chase Chrisley, who are more focused on attacking my client rather than defending themselves against the allegations of criminal conduct. … Lindsie prays for a just outcome so that she can go forward with her life safe from those who are looking to do her harm.”

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that Lindsie has hired an armed security guard for her protection after she accused her father of attempted extortion.

Still, Todd said he has hope that they will eventually mend their fractured relationship.

“As I’ve said before, it’s heartbreaking that Lindsie feels the need to air her private issues in public. But whatever she says, she is still my daughter and Chase and Savannah’s sister,” Todd told PEOPLE in a statement. “We have always loved her, we will always love her, and we are here for her.