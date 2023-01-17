Todd Chrisley's Final, Hopeful Message Ahead of Prison Check-In: 'Fight the Good Fight'

Todd Chrisley is keeping his faith as he reports to prison.

The Chrisley Knows Best star was scheduled to check into federal prison on Tuesday — but he left his followers with a few final words before his check-in time.

On Monday night, Todd, 53, shared a video of gospel artist Karen Peck singing "Four Days Late." The Christian song's lyrics include, "Lord, we don't understand why You've waited so long, But His way is God's way, not yours or mine, And isn't it great, when He's four days late, He's still on time."

Todd captioned the video, "HE is always on time," and added the hashtag #fightthegoodfight.

In the Instagram post's comment section, Todd was praised by family and followers. "I love you daddy this isn't over," Kyle Chrisley commented. Daughter Savannah Chrisley also wrote, "I love you daddy ❤️"

Even Peck wrote a note of encouragement: "We are praying for you, Julie, and your family."

Todd's wife, Julie Chrisley, did not share any post on Instagram ahead of her own prison term. Both Todd and Julie were were denied bail on their final attempt last week and were ordered to report to their respective Florida report to prisons at 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After both were found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud, Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars, while Julie was sentenced to seven. The Chrisleys are in the process of appealing their convictions and maintain the sentencing was unfair.

In a statement previously provided to PEOPLE, their attorney Alex Little of Burr & Forman LLP claimed the trial "was marred by serious and repeated errors." As appeals continue, Little added that the Chrisleys and their legal team "are optimistic about the road ahead."