Todd Chrisley's Final, Hopeful Message Ahead of Prison Check-In: 'Fight the Good Fight'

Todd and Julie Chrisley were scheduled to begin their respective prison sentences on Tuesday at two Florida institutions

By
Published on January 17, 2023 01:31 PM
Todd Chrisley
Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty

Todd Chrisley is keeping his faith as he reports to prison.

The Chrisley Knows Best star was scheduled to check into federal prison on Tuesday — but he left his followers with a few final words before his check-in time.

On Monday night, Todd, 53, shared a video of gospel artist Karen Peck singing "Four Days Late." The Christian song's lyrics include, "Lord, we don't understand why You've waited so long, But His way is God's way, not yours or mine, And isn't it great, when He's four days late, He's still on time."

Todd captioned the video, "HE is always on time," and added the hashtag #fightthegoodfight.

In the Instagram post's comment section, Todd was praised by family and followers. "I love you daddy this isn't over," Kyle Chrisley commented. Daughter Savannah Chrisley also wrote, "I love you daddy ❤️"

Even Peck wrote a note of encouragement: "We are praying for you, Julie, and your family."

Todd's wife, Julie Chrisley, did not share any post on Instagram ahead of her own prison term. Both Todd and Julie were were denied bail on their final attempt last week and were ordered to report to their respective Florida report to prisons at 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: TV personalities Todd Chrisley (L) and Julie Chrisley attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM)
Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After both were found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud, Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars, while Julie was sentenced to seven. The Chrisleys are in the process of appealing their convictions and maintain the sentencing was unfair.

In a statement previously provided to PEOPLE, their attorney Alex Little of Burr & Forman LLP claimed the trial "was marred by serious and repeated errors." As appeals continue, Little added that the Chrisleys and their legal team "are optimistic about the road ahead."

Related Articles
Meri Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Spent 52nd Birthday Celebrating 'Good and Honest Hearts' Who 'Have Your Back'
mando season 3
'The Mandalorian' : Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) Wields the Power of the Force in Season 3 Trailer
THE PRICE OF GLEE KEY ART: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1o_oSqJ7fd7IdSTeI7r9h_SWIDx9_f1MC/view?usp=sharing
The 7 Biggest Bombshells from 'The Price of Glee'
loren and alexei
'90 Day' : Loren Fights Back at Parents' Assumption She's a 'Doormat' as Dad Refuses to Support Israel Move
Simon Cowell on AGT
'AGT: All-Stars' : Simon Cowell Helps 1 Act Make History by Unexpectedly Pushing His Golden Buzzer
Bachelorette Caeylnn Miller-Keyes engagement party. credit line –  Ariele Chapman Photography, Runaway Indie 
'BIP' 's Dean Unglert Would Marry Caelynn Miller-Keyes at a Courthouse: 'I Hate Being the Center of Attention'
Lisa Rinna
Lisa Rinna 'Hated' How 'Unhealthy' Final Year of 'Housewives' Became: 'Wasn't Right for Me'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Henry Winkler attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association); ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 31: Patrick Mahomes II attends the world premiere event for "The Team That Wouldn't Be Here" documentary hosted by Verizon on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Verizon)
Henry Winkler Jokes Cuddling Up to New Pal Patrick Mahomes Is Like 'Hugging an Armadillo'
Sister Wives’ Chrisitne Brown Just Recreated the Viral Wednesday Dance: ‘Daughter Made Me Do It’
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Joins 'Wednesday' 's Viral Dance Trend, Says Daughter Truely 'Made Me Do It'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock (9327833z) Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink Netflix toast to celebrate the 2017 Award Season Nominees, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 20 Jan 2018
Sadie Sink Reveals Her First-Ever Kiss Was with 'Stranger Things' Costar Caleb McLaughlin
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Sheryl Lee Ralph accepts the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for "Abbott Elementary" onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Sheryl Lee Ralph Shares the Encouraging Words Late Sidney Poitier Once Told Her in Critics Choice Speech
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: Dax Shepard and wife Kristen Bell attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 20: Anna Kendrick attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - Career Retrospective: Anna Kendrick event at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on December 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)
Dax Shepard Tells Anna Kendrick She Is the 'Single Human' of Whom Wife Kristen Bell Is 'Jealous'
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Tuesday, June 28 included guest host Chelsea Handler, Simu Liu (We Were Dreamers), Atsuko Okatsuka, and musical guest Jelly Roll. (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images) CHELSEA HANDLER
Chelsea Handler Says She 'Didn't Know Until I Was 40' That the Sun and Moon Are Not the Same
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, October 14, 2022 -- Pictured: Lisa Rinna -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Lisa Rinna Says 'Everything Housewives Has to Go Away for a While' in First Interview Since 'RHOBH' Exit
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnX0b6yub-G/ justlikethatmax Verified Shh. Don’t tell anyone.
Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett Finally Reunite — and Walk Hand-in-Hand! — on the Set of 'AJLT'
nick cordero, amanda kloots
Amanda Kloots Reveals Nick Cordero's Mom Lesley Has Died: 'The Definition of Resilience'