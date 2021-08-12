Todd Chrisley is making it clear that while he wishes the best for his estranged eldest daughter, Lindsie Chrisley, he has no interest in a sit-down.

Speaking with PeopleTV's Reality Check, Todd repeated his belief that Lindsie had been a "catalyst" for the investigation into the family's alleged tax evasion and said he found it "heartbreaking" that she had, as he alleged it, spread negative stories through various media outlets.

However, he added that there are "certain things in life that I don't think you get past. And unfortunately, I think that's where Lindsie and I are."

Todd, 52, said that Lindsie, 31, sent him a text message a "couple weeks ago asking if we could sit down with our attorneys present."

"And I am not interested in that," he added, citing the podcast host's exit from the family's reality show, Chrisley Knows Best, followed by actions and hurtful words toward her family.

"You have to be careful, because anger is a tricky thing," Todd said. "And if you hold on to the anger it almost becomes like the fuel that fuels you to allow it to grow bigger and bigger. And I just don't have any anger anymore."

"The hurt is still there," he admitted, "and I think the hurt will always be there. But I'm not looking to intrude in Lindsie's life. We're leading a very full life, and I wish nothing but the greatest joys and blessings for Lindsie and for Jackson."

Asked about his Instagram post voicing support for Lindsie after news broke that she is divorcing husband Will Campbell, Todd said that it was not a reconciliation attempt.

Todd Chrisley and Lindsie Chrisley Campbell Todd and Lindsie Chrisley | Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images

"There was no purpose or intent in my post," he said, explaining that the quote he shared is "Biblically based" and was meant to be uplifting to his Christian followers.

"I was hoping that that quote would help her. Would help give her the strength that she needs to do what she needs to do," he said. "Make no mistake about it, although I'm not looking for a day-to-day relationship, I'm not looking for that ever to be a part of my life. If that's something that happens, then God will have his hand on that, and God will guide it. I'm not pursuing it and Lindsie's not pursuing it."

"The post was merely to not just lift up Lindsie, but to lift up every person that follows me," he said.

One day after Lindsie announced her divorce in July, Todd wrote in part on Instagram: "I'm here. I love you. Whatever is going on in your life right now, I see it, and I'm working all things out for good, for you, my child."