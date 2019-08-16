More drama in the Chrisley family is coming to light.

Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie were indicted for tax evasion earlier this week, and now, the patriarch is being accused of attempted extortion by his eldest daughter, Lindsie Chrisley — whom her older brother has accused of turning their parents into authorities in the first place.

According to a Georgia police report obtained by TMZ, Lindsie, who is estranged from Todd, alleged that her father and brother, Chase, harassed and threatened her over an alleged sex tape. In the report filed July 16 and also obtained by E! News, Lindsie asserted that Todd and Chase “wanted her to lie about an incident and if she refused to do so, they were going to release the sex tape involving her.”

She said in the report that she learned her brother claimed to have purchased such a sex tape, and also stated that “there is an ongoing issue with her family threatening and harassing her.”

In a statement to PEOPLE on Thursday, Chase denied Lindsie’s allegations and said, “I love my sister and I don’t understand why she’s doing this to our family. Not only am I heartbroken over these false allegations by my sister — and they are totally false — but so are my parents and the rest of our family.”

On Thursday, Todd also denied Lindsie’s extortion claims — and went on to allege that she has been intimately involved with two former Bachelorette contestants: Robby Hayes and Josh Murray.

“It’s heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public. We have tried to keep Lindsie’s extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray private for her sake since August of 2016,” he said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me,” Todd continued. “Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her.”

RELATED: Savannah Chrisley Shares Bible Verse After Parents Todd and Julie Are Indicted for Tax Evasion

Image zoom Todd Chrisley, Chase Chrisley and Lindsie Chrisley Mike Windle/NBCUniversal via Getty

In response to Todd’s claims that Lindsie engaged in two extramarital affairs and appeared in a sex tape, her attorney, Musa Ghanayem, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday: “Lindsie would like nothing more than to be left alone and go about her own business.”

“Unfortunately, certain members of her family will not let her live in peace. We are flabbergasted at the audacity of Todd and Chase Chrisley, who are more focused on attacking my client rather than defending themselves against the allegations of criminal conduct,” the statement continued. “While it is not necessary to detail their repugnant actions, it is important to note that the allegations are of serious crimes against Lindsie. Lindsie has made a complaint of their acts to law enforcement, and she will provide them whatever they need in the course of their investigation into her family’s actions. Lindsie prays for a just outcome so that she can go forward with her life safe from those who are looking to do her harm.”

Image zoom Robby Hayes, Lindsie Chrisley and Josh Murray Tommaso Boddi/WireImage; Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage; Rick Rowell/Walt Disney Television via Getty

(In August 2016, Lindsie exclusively announced in a statement to PEOPLE that she and her husband, Will Campbell, were divorcing after four years of marriage. But two years later, in January 2018, Radar reported that the couple had reconciled.)

Murray also responded to the allegations in a statement to Access, telling the outlet that “Lindsie and I have been friends for years.”

RELATED: Todd and Julie Chrisley Turn Themselves in After Being Indicted for Tax Evasion

“I know Todd and his family are going through some tough times right now and I pray everything works out in their favor,” continued Murray, who won Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette in 2014. “They should probably focus on how not to be imprisoned for 30 years rather than spreading gossip to try and hurt their daughter. I truly believe they are good people and I wish them the best in however they choose to go about their actions.”

Image zoom Lindsie Chrisley Evans Vestal Ward/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

On Tuesday, Todd and Julie were indicted by a federal grand jury for tax evasion and other financial crimes, according to court papers obtained by PEOPLE. Peter Tarantino, the couple’s former accountant, is also facing the same charges.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday, Todd’s attorneys, Bruce H. Morris and Stephen Friedberg, denied the charges brought against the couple. “The allegations contained in the indictment are based on complete falsehoods. The Chrisleys are innocent of all charges,” they said.

Following their indictment, Todd’s previously estranged son, Kyle Chrisley, said he’d lied about his father’s taxes in the past because of a drug addiction.

“I’ve seen all the stories about my dad’s indictment all over the internet,” Kyle, 27, said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. “I know the interview I did bashing my dad OVER A YEAR AGO is being shared on social media. Honestly, I’m tired of it. You guys don’t have the facts and I need to set the record straight once and for all.”

“Everything I said in my interview was a lie,” Kyle said, referencing a 2017 interview with Good Morning America in which he said Todd bragged about not having to pay taxes. “These allegations against my dad are all LIES!”

Kyle said he is now sober and has been able to mend his damaged relationship with his family. (Todd and Julie have custody of his 6-year-old daughter, Chloe.)

“My mom [Julie Chrisley] and dad raised me,” he continued. “I haven’t been the best dad to Chloe, I’ve had a problem with drugs, I’ve acted completely ridiculous and through all that they have stood by my side. 9 months ago I went to my dad with an apology. His words were ‘I love you always, and you are forgiven’ and just like that I was welcomed back into his life with open arms. I will be forever grateful for his love [and] graciousness.”

Kyle said in his post that the guilt he feels for speaking ill of Todd is “indescribable.”

Image zoom Kyle Chrisley Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

“I can’t take it back so I’m telling you now, with a clear mind, my mom and dad have done nothing wrong! Today, I am sober. I am working, and I am at a good place in my life. I just want to fix what I’ve done wrong so that I am able to forgive myself.”

“I will continue to stand as a united front alongside my mom, my dad, and the rest of my family,” he concluded. “My hope is that my sister Lindsie will seek the same forgiveness from my daddy as I have, that he is able to forgive her, and that my family will one day be whole again.”

Kyle claims it was Lindsie and his biological mom Teresa Terry who spoke to authorities about his father and stepmom Julie.

“About a year and a half ago my biological mom and my sister, Lindsie were responsible for turning my dad in to the Georgia Department of Revenue for Tax evasion,” Kyle continued in his Facebook post, explaining that his “rocky” relationship with Todd at the time was “used to their advantage.”

RELATED: Todd Chrisley Denies ‘Tax Evasion and Bank Fraud’ as He Claims Ex-Employee Stole from His Family

“I was battling drug addiction and I felt like he [was] trying to control me so when they said if he’s locked up he can’t put you back in treatment I said okay,” Kyle went on. “I should have said NO!”

Lindsie, via her lawyer, has denied she turned in her father.

“Lindsie would like to thank all of her fans and supporters. The circumstances Todd and Julie find themselves in, is quite unfortunate,” the former reality star said in a statement via her lawyer obtained by PEOPLE on Wednesday. “It was reported that Lindsie was the source of the information that led to her father’s arrest. That is untrue, she was not the source of this information.”

“Lindsie has been a constant target of lies, harassment and threats from her family and as a result, has been distancing herself from the Chrisley family since 2017,” the statement continued. “Lindsie is currently processing the events that have unfolded. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and pray for a just resolution.”