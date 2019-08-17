Todd Chrisley‘s estranged daughter Lindsie is not holding out hope for a family reunion.

Her attorney, Musa Ghanayem, tells PEOPLE the father-daughter pair have not seen one another “for a while,” adding that amid the family drama that has recently been made public, a meeting between the Chrisley Knows Best stars is unlikely.

“Lindsie never had a sincere gesture from her father,” Ghanayem says of the likelihood of a get-together. “We don’t even know how to react if she was given a sincere opportunity to reunite.”

In a response to Lindsie and her attorney, Todd tells PEOPLE: “As I’ve said all along, Lindsie is my daughter and I love her, and that’s not going to change.”

On Aug. 13, Todd and his wife Julie were indicted by a federal grand jury for tax evasion and other financial crimes, which the couple has denied. Shortly after, Lindsie accused her father of attempted extortion.

She alleged that Todd and her brother, Chase, harassed and threatened her over an alleged sex tape, according to a Georgia police report, obtained by TMZ. In the report, filed on July 16 and also obtained by E! News, Lindsie asserted that Todd and Chase “wanted her to lie about an incident and if she refused to do so, they were going to release the sex tape involving her.”

She said in the report that she learned her brother claimed to have purchased such a sex tape, and also stated that “there is an ongoing issue with her family threatening and harassing her.”

In a statement to PEOPLE on Thursday, Chase denied Lindsie’s allegations and said, “I love my sister and I don’t understand why she’s doing this to our family. Not only am I heartbroken over these false allegations by my sister — and they are totally false — but so are my parents and the rest of our family.”

On Thursday, Todd also denied Lindsie’s extortion claims and alleged that she has been intimately involved with former Bachelorette contestants Robby Hayes and Josh Murray.

“It’s heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public. We have tried to keep Lindsie’s extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray private for her sake since August of 2016,” he said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me,” Todd continued. “Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her.”

Murray, who won Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette in 2014, said in a statement, obtained by Access, “They should probably focus on how not to be imprisoned for 30 years rather than spreading gossip to try and hurt their daughter.“

In response to Todd’s claims that Lindsie engaged in two extramarital affairs and appeared in a sex tape, attorney Ghanayem said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday, “Lindsie would like nothing more than to be left alone and go about her own business,” adding, “Unfortunately, certain members of her family will not let her live in peace. We are flabbergasted at the audacity of Todd and Chase Chrisley, who are more focused on attacking my client rather than defending themselves against the allegations of criminal conduct. … Lindsie prays for a just outcome so that she can go forward with her life safe from those who are looking to do her harm.”