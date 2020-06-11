Todd Chrisley Claps Back at Instagram User Who Left Racist Comment About 7-Year-Old Granddaughter

Todd Chrisley's 7-year-old granddaughter Chloe, who is multiracial, recently joined him on a special episode of Chrisley Confessions about race and racism

Todd Chrisley will not tolerate racism.

On Wednesday, the Chrisley Knows Best star, 51, shared a photo of himself and his granddaughter Chloe to announce the 7-year-old's guest appearance on the latest episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast.

"Silent Racism, I Love How God Made Me, and It’s Enough. Today I am joined by surprise guest Chloe for a conversation about race and racism in America," he wrote in the caption. "Plus your questions about how the show affects regular life."

Chloe is the daughter of Todd's son Kyle Chrisley from a previous relationship. The little girl has been raised by Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, after they petitioned to gain custody when she was 6 months old due to Kyle's struggles with substance abuse.

Shortly after Todd shared the post, one Instagram user left a racist comment that appeared to target Chloe's multiracial background.

"Im sorry I don't like it marry your own color it really screws up the kids," the comment reads.

The reality star was quick to call out the user by name, responding back, "Hello Patti, I hope that the lord lets you live long enough to see that color doesn't screw kids up, but ignorance and hate most certainly will."

He added, "I will pray that God tempers your heart and that he grants you clarity."

In late May, Todd's daughter Savannah Chrisley opened up about how her family has been discussing race amid the nationwide protests over racial injustice and police brutality, revealing that they've told Chloe "to be extra cautious around police officers because" of "the color of her skin."

"I have gotten some comments about why I haven't addressed what's gone on in Minneapolis ... of course a lot of you say 'oh she's a privileged white girl ...' but frankly YOU HAVE NO IDEA WHO I AM!!!" Savannah, 22, wrote on her Instagram Story, which she later shared in a post. "I have conversations about it and I'm trying to process it myself."

The reality star went on to say that she and her dad "sat and had a lengthy conversation" about the death of George Floyd — a black man who died after a white police office planted a knee on his neck for almost nine minutes — and admitted that she's "scared for Chloe's future."

"My dad and I sat and had a lengthy conversation about it and we were heartbroken and scared for Chloe's future," she wrote about her niece. "We live in a world to where we have to teach her to be EXTRA cautious around police officers because the color of her skin."

"IT HAS TO STOP!!!" Savannah added.

"I have ALWAYS and WILL always stand up for what is right. Yes ... it took me a few days to comment but that's because I was struggling with it myself. I do believe that something good will come through this heartache that we are all feeling together. George Floyd will forever be remembered," she wrote alongside a red heart emoji.

On Wednesday's episode of Chrisley Confessions, Todd expanded on his family's discussions about race with Chloe.

"I have a black mom and a white dad and I love how God made me," Chloe said.

Todd shared, "Chloe is 7, so Chloe needs to be involved in these conversations at 7 because she needs to know that this country — this world as they see her — they will see you as a black girl."

"I've had to have my eyes opened in a lot of ways to silent racism," he added.

