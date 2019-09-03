Todd Chrisley Celebrates Mom Nanny Faye’s Birthday amid Tax Evasion Scandal

Despite their legal woes and family dramas, the Chrisleys still have reason to celebrate.

On Monday, Todd Chrisley wished his mother, Nanny Faye Chrisley, a happy 75th birthday with an adoring tribute on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday Mama, @nannyfayechrisley there are no words that will ever explain how blessed I am to have you as my mother,” his lengthy post began.

The Chrisley Knows Best reality star praised Nanny Faye’s guidance through the family’s trying times.

“Through every trial and tribulation our family has ever gone through, you have been the light that lead us through the darkness, with all of my heart, I love you beyond words and thank God everyday for you,” Todd wrote. “You are the standard of what a ‘Real’ woman should be, God, thank you for this blessing and for every blessing of strength and perseverance that my mother has taught us all.”

Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley were indicted by a federal grand jury for tax evasion and other financial crimes on Aug. 13, according to court papers obtained by PEOPLE. Peter Tarantino, the couple’s former accountant, is also facing the same charges. (It is not clear if Tarantino has entered a plea, and he did not appear in court alongside the Chrisleys.)

The Chrisleys have denied the charges against them. “The allegations contained in the indictment are based on complete falsehoods. The Chrisleys are innocent of all charges,” said Todd’s attorneys, Bruce H. Morris and Stephen Friedberg, in a statement to PEOPLE.

On Aug. 14, they pleaded not guilty.

Last week, the Chrisleys came together to support their formerly estranged son, Kyle, 27, who was hospitalized due to “an adverse reaction to his medication,” according to a spokesperson for the family.

Following the reality stars’ indictment, Kyle said he was no longer estranged from his father and recanted previous claims he’d made about Todd’s taxes, saying that he was lying because of a drug addiction.

“I’ve seen all the stories about my dad’s indictment all over the internet,” Kyle said in a Facebook post. “I know the interview I did bashing my dad OVER A YEAR AGO is being shared on social media. Honestly, I’m tired of it. You guys don’t have the facts and I need to set the record straight once and for all.”

“Everything I said in my interview was a lie,” Kyle said, referencing a 2017 interview with Good Morning America in which he said Todd bragged about not having to pay taxes. “These allegations against my dad are all LIES!”

Kyle said he is now sober and feels immeasurable guilt for speaking against his father.

“I can’t take it back so I’m telling you now, with a clear mind, my mom and dad have done nothing wrong! Today, I am sober. I am working, and I am at a good place in my life,” he said. “I just want to fix what I’ve done wrong so that I am able to forgive myself.”

“I will continue to stand as a united front alongside my mom, my dad, and the rest of my family,” he concluded. “My hope is that my sister Lindsie will seek the same forgiveness from my daddy as I have, that he is able to forgive her, and that my family will one day be whole again.”

Kyle claimed it was his sister Lindsie and his biological mom Teresa Terry who spoke to authorities about his father and stepmom Julie.

Via her attorney, Lindsie has denied she turned in her father. “Lindsie would like to thank all of her fans and supporters. The circumstances Todd and Julie find themselves in, is quite unfortunate,” the former reality star said in a statement via her lawyer obtained by PEOPLE. “It was reported that Lindsie was the source of the information that led to her father’s arrest. That is untrue, she was not the source of this information.”

“Lindsie has been a constant target of lies, harassment and threats from her family and as a result, has been distancing herself from the Chrisley family since 2017,” the statement continued. “Lindsie is currently processing the events that have unfolded. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and pray for a just resolution.”

Shortly after the indictment, news surfaced that Lindsie had accused her father and brother Chase Chrisley, 23, of attempted extortion over an alleged sex tape of her and Bachelorette contestant Robbie Hayes.

Both Todd and Chase have denied Lindsie’s allegations and accused the 29-year-old of being involved in two extramarital affairs with Hayes and another former Bachelorette contestant, Josh Murray.

In response to Todd’s claims that Lindsie engaged in two extramarital affairs and appeared in a sex tape, her attorney said in a statement to PEOPLE, “Lindsie would like nothing more than to be left alone and go about her own business,” adding, “Unfortunately, certain members of her family will not let her live in peace. We are flabbergasted at the audacity of Todd and Chase Chrisley, who are more focused on attacking my client rather than defending themselves against the allegations of criminal conduct. … Lindsie prays for a just outcome so that she can go forward with her life safe from those who are looking to do her harm.”