Todd Chrisley Believes 'the Truth Will Eventually Rise' amid Ongoing Legal Drama and Accusations

Todd Chrisley has full confidence that the truth will prevail.

On the latest episode of his Chrisley Confessions podcast, the Chrisley family patriarch spoke with wife Julie Chrisley about the actions of their former business partner Mark Braddock.

Upon taking the stand in the couple's ongoing legal trial, Braddock admitted he was attempting to seek revenge after being fired by the couple.

"Our attorney literally said, 'You created fake emails under Todd Chrisley's name. You sent fake emails out to their insurance carriers to people they were doing business with, two people in the real estate world that Mr. Chrisley does business with,' and you lied on me. What you said was a lie. Is that not true?" Todd, 53, said to Julie, 49.

Chrisley went on to claim that Braddock answered in the affirmative, and that he admitted he was motivated by a sense of vengeance.

Braddock was fired by the Chrisleys in 2012, and was the person who turned them in to the FBI.

Todd claimed on Thursday's podcast that Braddock admitted to wanting to see the Chrisleys suffer, as well. "This is the same person that claimed that he had a sexual relationship with me, and that I didn't want to do it anymore," he said.

Paul Archuleta/Getty

"That was the only honest thing that he'd said. He's never touched me. Never knew the man was, I guess, gay or bisexual, whatever he is," he continued. "Who knows what he is because you can't believe anything that he's saying."

Todd said the affair allegations from Braddock "never hurt" them, but rather caused speculation that "came from educated people that know better."

"The truth was not the narrative that they needed. I have learned to pray for those that have been misled, to pray for those that had been led by false prophets and to basically do what you said, you strip them down," he said. "For God to temper their hearts, open their minds and allow them to see what they have done and who they did it with. And, you know, it's not in Todd's time, it's in God's time and I know that I know that punishment is coming — and maybe punishment is not the right word."

Todd added, "I know that the truth will eventually rise to the top and I know that we will have survived the lies because God has put that in my spirit. I'm filled with the Holy Spirit. I know and I have a peace that God is working overtime. Satan will never outwork God."

Todd and Julie Chrisley. Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty

In August 2019, Todd and Julie were indicted by a federal grand jury for 12 counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy. Though they denied it all, a federal jury later found them guilty in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Julie was convicted of wire fraud as well.

During the trial, Todd's attorney Bruce H. Morris accused Braddock of committing fraud while impersonating the reality star, according to Insider. While Assistant US Attorney Annalise Peters did refer to Braddock as a "fraudster," he was offered immunity for confessing to his crimes and the longtime couple's own instances of fraud.

Peters additionally claimed that even after Braddock's termination, the Chrisleys continued to commit fraud.

Todd and Julie were originally scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 6, but their sentencing was pushed back to Nov. 21 after their lawyer claimed a witness lied on the stand.

Per court documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia's Atlanta Division and shared with PEOPLE, the record alleged that "the government presented and failed to correct false testimony from IRS Revenue Officer Betty Carter, who lied about the Chrisleys owing taxes or years when she knew no taxes were due."

The couple has continued to maintain their innocence, even filing a joint motion in August for a new trial.