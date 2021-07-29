Todd Chrisley Speaks Out on Estranged Daughter Lindsie's Divorce News: 'It Is a Very Sad Day'

Todd Chrisley appears to be reaching out to his estranged daughter Lindsie Chrisley after she announced plans to divorce her husband Will Campbell.

Lindsie, 31, announced the divorce Tuesday, sharing a photo of herself with the couple's son Jackson, 9, in their empty new house in Atlanta. "It's with the deepest sadness that, after 9 years of marriage, Will & I have mutually decided to end our marriage," she wrote. "We maintain the greatest respect & love for one another, & we're so grateful for our time together."

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday (which was addressed to "you know who you are"), Todd, 52, wrote, "I'm here. I love you. Whatever is going on in your life right now, I see it, and I'm working all things out for good, for you, my child."

"There is nothing you can do or have done that will make me ever love you less," he continued. "I will protect you from anything, and anyone who tries's to harm you or your reputation. I am stronger than depression and anxiety. I am braver than loneliness, and nothing will ever exhaust me. I promise you I will never leave you nor forsake you. I am breathing a new wind into and over your life right now. Look for the favor and blessings I'm sending in this season your way because they are from me. I love you so much!"

Todd had Lindsie and son Kyle in his first marriage to Teresa Terry. He later married wife Julie in 1996 and they share three children together: Chase, Savannah and Grayson. They also care for their granddaughter Chloe, 8, who is the child of Todd's estranged son Kyle.

On their Chrisley Confessions podcast Wednesday, Todd directly addressed Lindsie's breakup news, saying he wishes her "the best."

"I'm going to put it in my own words so therefore it cannot be twisted or contorted: I want to be very clear that it is a very sad day that this is the news that I went to bed with last night and that I prayed about and that I woke up again with this morning with these press requests," he said during the episode.

"I do not wish a divorce on any family, certainly not after going through one and watching what it did to Lindsie and Kyle. I certainly was not hoping to see that pattern repeated," said Todd, adding of his son-in-law, "Will Campbell has always been a good provider to my daughter and to my grandson. He and his family have always been very supportive of Lindsie and Jackson to the best of my knowledge, which is very limited."

Lindsie and Will began dating in 2009 and decided to elope for their January 2012 wedding — a move that played out in the first season of their family's reality series Chrisley Knows Best and caused rifts among the family, particularly with Todd.

Lindsie used to appear on the family's reality show, but left in 2017 and is now estranged from her father. Tensions between Lindsie and her father escalated when her brother Kyle accused her and their biological mother of turning Todd and Julie into the authorities over alleged tax evasion, which Lindsie's attorney has denied. (And which have not led to any charges against her.)

Meanwhile, Lindsie leveled her own charges against her father, accusing him and her brother Chase of blackmailing her over an alleged sex tape that her brother claimed to have purchased.

In a police report obtained by E! News at the time, Lindsie asserted that Todd and Chase "wanted her to lie about an incident and if she refused to do so, they were going to release the sex tape involving her."

Todd and Chase both denied her allegations of extortion, with Todd going on to allege that she had "extramarital relationships." Her attorney said in response at the time, "Lindsie would like nothing more than to be left alone and go about her own business. Unfortunately, certain members of her family will not let her live in peace."

After months of public feuding, Lindsie said she would no longer publicly discuss the behind-the-scenes drama between herself and the Chrisley clan. She said on her Coffee Convos podcast in October 2019, "I wish everybody the best. And I think that we all need to move on with our lives in separate directions. I pray for them and I'm moving on from that part of my life."