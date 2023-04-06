Todd Chrisley's Kids Share Bittersweet Tributes on His First Birthday in Prison: 'We Will Be Together Soon!'

Todd Chrisley's children are going the extra mile to make him feel loved on a bittersweet birthday.

The Chrisley Knows Best star's children posted loving tributes for him across social media on Thursday as he turned 54.

Kicking things off, Chase Chrisley posted multiple photos of himself and his dad over the years. He then captioned the post with a heartfelt message that began, "Words can't describe how much I miss you."

"This will be the first birthday of yours and mine that we won't be together but we are together in spirit. I Love you and I'm beyond proud of the man, father and husband that you are," Chase, 26, continued. "We live in a broken world with a broken system but I have faith that we will be together soon! Until then, I love you and we will hold it down! Happy Birthday Boss."

Oldest daughter Lindsie Chrisley shared a throwback photo of herself with Todd when she was a young girl. "Happy birthday to this man with the braided belt on," she captioned the cute snap posted to her Instagram Story.

Alongside several red heart emojis, Lindsie, 33, also quoted Bible scripture 1 John 5:14: "This is the confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us."

Lindsie Chrisley/Instagram

Savannah, meanwhile, shared a selfie featuring several of the Chrisley family members alongside her emotional message.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDY!! I miss you more than you'll ever know ❤️," wrote Savannah, 25. "It's been 80 days … 80 days since I last received a 'goodnight my angel' text or and 'I love you more.' GEEZZZ how I miss them!!"

Savannah Chrisley/Instagram

She added, "My parents have also been together almost 30 years … and in that 30 years never have they ever spent a birthday apart. So today … I'm imagining us all together in one bear hug circle!! #happybirthday."

Before Todd's birthday, Lindsie gave an update on how Todd has been doing since reporting to prison on Jan. 17.

"My last visit with my dad, I couldn't stop telling him how great that he looked," Lindsie said on PodcastOne's The Southern Tea. "He looks very very good. I told him, I said, 'Even your hair looks better, a little bit longer and a little bit grayer.' His nails aren't completely bitten off."

Lindsie added that Todd "is in such a better place."

"His spirits are great. He is really just embracing the process there and making the best of the process there with the people that are also there serving time with him," she added. "He's made great friends. He talks about his friends there."

In November 2022, Todd and his wife Julie, 50, were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for financial crimes. Todd began his 12-year sentence at Florida's Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in mid-January on the same day as Julie started her seven-year sentence at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

They're currently in the process of appealing their case.

Julie celebrated her 50th birthday eight days before checking in to prison. At the time, Lindsie and her younger sister Savannah shared heartfelt tributes on Instagram.

"I know this isn't the birthday we had imagined," Savannah commented, "but I'll make it up to you."

Chrisley Knows Best airs Mondays at 11 p.m. ET on USA Network.