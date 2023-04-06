Todd Chrisley's Kids Share Bittersweet Tributes on His First Birthday in Prison: 'We Will Be Together Soon!'

The Chrisley Knows Best star turned 54 on Thursday

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 6, 2023 04:35 PM
Todd Chrisley
Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty

Todd Chrisley's children are going the extra mile to make him feel loved on a bittersweet birthday.

The Chrisley Knows Best star's children posted loving tributes for him across social media on Thursday as he turned 54.

Kicking things off, Chase Chrisley posted multiple photos of himself and his dad over the years. He then captioned the post with a heartfelt message that began, "Words can't describe how much I miss you."

"This will be the first birthday of yours and mine that we won't be together but we are together in spirit. I Love you and I'm beyond proud of the man, father and husband that you are," Chase, 26, continued. "We live in a broken world with a broken system but I have faith that we will be together soon! Until then, I love you and we will hold it down! Happy Birthday Boss."

Oldest daughter Lindsie Chrisley shared a throwback photo of herself with Todd when she was a young girl. "Happy birthday to this man with the braided belt on," she captioned the cute snap posted to her Instagram Story.

Alongside several red heart emojis, Lindsie, 33, also quoted Bible scripture 1 John 5:14: "This is the confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us."

Todd Chrisley's Family Shares Tributes on His First Birthday in Prison
Lindsie Chrisley/Instagram

Savannah, meanwhile, shared a selfie featuring several of the Chrisley family members alongside her emotional message.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDY!! I miss you more than you'll ever know ❤️," wrote Savannah, 25. "It's been 80 days … 80 days since I last received a 'goodnight my angel' text or and 'I love you more.' GEEZZZ how I miss them!!"

Todd Chrisley's Family Shares Tributes on His First Birthday in Prison
Savannah Chrisley/Instagram

She added, "My parents have also been together almost 30 years … and in that 30 years never have they ever spent a birthday apart. So today … I'm imagining us all together in one bear hug circle!! #happybirthday."

Before Todd's birthday, Lindsie gave an update on how Todd has been doing since reporting to prison on Jan. 17.

"My last visit with my dad, I couldn't stop telling him how great that he looked," Lindsie said on PodcastOne's The Southern Tea. "He looks very very good. I told him, I said, 'Even your hair looks better, a little bit longer and a little bit grayer.' His nails aren't completely bitten off."

Lindsie added that Todd "is in such a better place."

"His spirits are great. He is really just embracing the process there and making the best of the process there with the people that are also there serving time with him," she added. "He's made great friends. He talks about his friends there."

RELATED VIDEO: Lindsie Chrisley Feels 'Blessed' That Her Parents Were Welcomed to Prison 'with Open Arms'

In November 2022, Todd and his wife Julie, 50, were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for financial crimes. Todd began his 12-year sentence at Florida's Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in mid-January on the same day as Julie started her seven-year sentence at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

They're currently in the process of appealing their case.

Julie celebrated her 50th birthday eight days before checking in to prison. At the time, Lindsie and her younger sister Savannah shared heartfelt tributes on Instagram.

"I know this isn't the birthday we had imagined," Savannah commented, "but I'll make it up to you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chrisley Knows Best airs Mondays at 11 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Related Articles
Todd Chrisley and Lindsie Chrisley Campbell
Lindsie Chrisley Says Dad Todd Has 'Made Great Friends' in Prison and Is in 'Such a Better Place' Now
Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Kyle Chrisley, Lindsie Chrisley Campbell
Todd Chrisley's 5 Children: Everything to Know
Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley
Todd Chrisley Admits Prison 'May Be My Future for a Minute' but Has 'Faith' He and Julie Will Get Justice
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Todd and Julie Chrisley's Lawyer Discusses Their Appeal and the Moment That 'Should've Stopped the Whole Case'
Lindsie Chrisley attends Peanut, the App for Modern Motherhood, Atlanta launch at Paces & Vine Restaurant on September 26, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images); Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Lindsie Chrisley Feels 'Blessed' That Her Parents Were Welcomed to Prison 'with Open Arms'
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 01: TV personality Lindsie Chrisley speaks onstage during the 'Chrisley Knows Best' panel at the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016 in Westlake Village, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Lindsie Chrisley Recalls Her 'Biggest Concerns' Before Her Parents Reported to Prison
Abby Lee Miller Warned Todd Chrisley to 'Be Careful' in DMs Exchanged Before His Prison Stint
Abby Lee Miller Warned Todd Chrisley to 'Be Careful' in DM Exchange Before His Prison Stint
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqO7z85Jm3g/ savannahchrisley's profile picture Verified • Hollow Coves•Blessings Liked by melara_61 and others savannahchrisley's profile picture Verified My whole world 🌍 ••• It takes A LOT of energy to be negative. I choose to laugh. I choose to smile. I choose to love. I choose to learn. I choose to be patient. I choose to be kind. I choose to find my hope in God. ❤️ Life can really SUCK sometimes… but these laughs and smiles have shown me that beauty can rise from the ashes. Nothing is forever…. Until we’re all together again… it’s “The Three Musketeers” ❤️ #iloveyoumom #iloveyoudad 2d
Savannah Chrisley Calls Her Brother Grayson and Niece Chloe Her 'Whole World' While Parents Are in Prison
Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders
Chase Chrisley Shares PDA-Filled Photo with Fiancée Emmy Medders: 'Forever'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Todd and Savannah Chrisley visit SiriusXM Studios on June 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Savannah Chrisley Notes 'Happiness Isn't the Same' Without Dad Todd Chrisley amid His Prison Stint
Savannah Chrisley Hugs Chloe Chrisley After Nashville School Shooting: 'Never Been More Grateful'
Savannah Chrisley Hugs Chloe Chrisley After Nashville School Shooting: 'Never Been More Grateful'
Kyle Chrisley
Kyle Chrisley Arrested for Aggravated Assault 2 Months After Parents Report to Prison
Savannah Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley Says She's 'Dating Someone' While Caring for Siblings: 'It's a Package Deal'
Chase Chrisley's Fiancée Says They Had 'One Major Break' in 'On and Off' Relationship Before Engagement
Chase Chrisley and Fiancée Emmy Medders Share Sweet — and Wedding-Ready! — Valentine's Day Tributes
Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley Recalls 'the Looks on My Parents' Faces' After Guilty Verdict Was Read in Court
Todd Chrisley (L) and Julie Chrisley, Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders vacation in Miami
Chase Chrisley Jets Off to Miami with Fiancée Emmy Medders as Parents Serve Time in Prison