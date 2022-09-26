Entertainment TV See All of the Gorgeous Photos from Todd Bridges' Beverly Hills Wedding The former Diff'rent Strokes star recently wed designer Bettijo B. Hirschi at a stunning old mansion with sweeping views of Los Angeles By Dave Quinn Dave Quinn Instagram Twitter Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. He joined in 2006 as a Writer/Reporter where he became known for his Bravo and Broadway exclusives across print and digital. Dave is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It. He's appeared on many broadcasts including ABC's Good Morning America, Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, E!'s Daily Pop, NBC's New York Live and PEOPLE's own Reality Check, as well as a number of podcasts like Bitch Sesh, Everything Iconic, Watch What Crappens, Hot Off the Mess, Mention It All, and PEOPLE Every Day. Prior to working at PEOPLE, Dave was the chief Theater Reporter for NBC New York and co-host of Entertainment Weekly's acclaimed TV Recaps series. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 26, 2022 01:53 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 12 Just Married Victoria Smith Photography They do! Diff'rent Strokes alumnus Todd Bridges wed designer Bettijo B. Hirschi on Sept. 21 at Greystone Mansion & Gardens in Beverly Hills. 02 of 12 A Stunning Backdrop Victoria Smith Photography Built in the late 1920s, the venue is a 55-room mansion that boasts panoramic views of Los Angeles and has been featured in many major movies. 03 of 12 With This Ring Victoria Smith Photography Bishop Ernest Johnson led the ceremony, attended by 70 close family members and friends. 04 of 12 Boys' Club Victoria Smith Photography Groomsmen Quinn Sanders, Spencir Bridges, Jimmy Bridges, Stoney Jackson and Victor Martinez de Valdivielso flanked the groom before the ceremony. 05 of 12 Family Bonding Victoria Smith Photography Afterwards, the newlyweds posed with their six children: her kids Rockwell, Modette, Attalie Anne and Piper, and his kids Spencir and Bo Bridges. 06 of 12 Truly Madly Deeply Victoria Smith Photography Bridges told PEOPLE it was special to marry "somebody that I'm madly in love with." 07 of 12 A Dress to Impress Victoria Smith Photography Hirschi desgiend her own satin wedding gown. "I tried to find something off-the-rack that I could wear, and I just wasn't seeing what I wanted because I wanted more coverage," she told PEOPLE. "I like classic beauty channeling from older eras, like Audrey Hepburn. So that's what I was really inspired by." 08 of 12 'So Blessed' Victoria Smith Photography "We kind of both had given up on finding something this great, and we were super surprised to be able to have it kind of given to us, and we feel like God had a hand in bringing us together," Hirschi told PEOPLE. "We feel so blessed." 09 of 12 Fancy Feet Victoria Smith Photography The bride's footwear leaned toward the traditional, while the groom had some fun with his socks. 10 of 12 Going Green Victoria Smith Photography The newlyweds snapped photos in Greystone Manor's Juniper Walk. 11 of 12 Lasting Love Victoria Smith Photography The ceremony was followed by a reception at nearby Italian restaurant, Il Cielo, and included a first dance to "At Last" by Etta James. 12 of 12 Moving Forward Victoria Smith Photography With the big day behind them, the newlyweds are planning a honeymoon in Hawaii.