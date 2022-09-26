See All of the Gorgeous Photos from Todd Bridges' Beverly Hills Wedding

The former Diff'rent Strokes star recently wed designer Bettijo B. Hirschi at a stunning old mansion with sweeping views of Los Angeles

Published on September 26, 2022 01:53 PM
01 of 12

Just Married

Todd Bridges Wedding Exclusive. 
Victoria Smith Photography 

They do! Diff'rent Strokes alumnus Todd Bridges wed designer Bettijo B. Hirschi on Sept. 21 at Greystone Mansion & Gardens in Beverly Hills.

02 of 12

A Stunning Backdrop

Todd Bridges Wedding Exclusive. 
Victoria Smith Photography 

Built in the late 1920s, the venue is a 55-room mansion that boasts panoramic views of Los Angeles and has been featured in many major movies.

03 of 12

With This Ring

Todd Bridges Wedding Exclusive. 
Victoria Smith Photography 

Bishop Ernest Johnson led the ceremony, attended by 70 close family members and friends.

04 of 12

Boys' Club

Todd Bridges Wedding Exclusive. 
Victoria Smith Photography 

Groomsmen Quinn Sanders, Spencir Bridges, Jimmy Bridges, Stoney Jackson and Victor Martinez de Valdivielso flanked the groom before the ceremony.

05 of 12

Family Bonding

Todd Bridges Wedding Exclusive. 
Victoria Smith Photography 

Afterwards, the newlyweds posed with their six children: her kids Rockwell, Modette, Attalie Anne and Piper, and his kids Spencir and Bo Bridges.

06 of 12

Truly Madly Deeply

Todd Bridges Wedding Exclusive. 
Victoria Smith Photography 

Bridges told PEOPLE it was special to marry "somebody that I'm madly in love with."

07 of 12

A Dress to Impress

Todd Bridges Wedding Exclusive. 
Victoria Smith Photography 

Hirschi desgiend her own satin wedding gown. "I tried to find something off-the-rack that I could wear, and I just wasn't seeing what I wanted because I wanted more coverage," she told PEOPLE. "I like classic beauty channeling from older eras, like Audrey Hepburn. So that's what I was really inspired by."

08 of 12

'So Blessed'

Todd Bridges Wedding Exclusive. 
Victoria Smith Photography 

"We kind of both had given up on finding something this great, and we were super surprised to be able to have it kind of given to us, and we feel like God had a hand in bringing us together," Hirschi told PEOPLE. "We feel so blessed."

09 of 12

Fancy Feet

Todd Bridges Wedding Exclusive. 
Victoria Smith Photography 

The bride's footwear leaned toward the traditional, while the groom had some fun with his socks.

10 of 12

Going Green

Todd Bridges Wedding Exclusive. 
Victoria Smith Photography 

The newlyweds snapped photos in Greystone Manor's Juniper Walk.

11 of 12

Lasting Love

Todd Bridges Wedding Exclusive. 
Victoria Smith Photography 

The ceremony was followed by a reception at nearby Italian restaurant, Il Cielo, and included a first dance to "At Last" by Etta James.

12 of 12

Moving Forward

Todd Bridges Wedding Exclusive. 
Victoria Smith Photography 

With the big day behind them, the newlyweds are planning a honeymoon in Hawaii.

