See All of the Gorgeous Photos from Todd Bridges' Beverly Hills Wedding

01 of 12 Just Married Victoria Smith Photography They do! Diff'rent Strokes alumnus Todd Bridges wed designer Bettijo B. Hirschi on Sept. 21 at Greystone Mansion & Gardens in Beverly Hills.

02 of 12 A Stunning Backdrop Victoria Smith Photography Built in the late 1920s, the venue is a 55-room mansion that boasts panoramic views of Los Angeles and has been featured in many major movies.

03 of 12 With This Ring Victoria Smith Photography Bishop Ernest Johnson led the ceremony, attended by 70 close family members and friends.

04 of 12 Boys' Club Victoria Smith Photography Groomsmen Quinn Sanders, Spencir Bridges, Jimmy Bridges, Stoney Jackson and Victor Martinez de Valdivielso flanked the groom before the ceremony.

05 of 12 Family Bonding Victoria Smith Photography Afterwards, the newlyweds posed with their six children: her kids Rockwell, Modette, Attalie Anne and Piper, and his kids Spencir and Bo Bridges.

06 of 12 Truly Madly Deeply Victoria Smith Photography Bridges told PEOPLE it was special to marry "somebody that I'm madly in love with."

07 of 12 A Dress to Impress Victoria Smith Photography Hirschi desgiend her own satin wedding gown. "I tried to find something off-the-rack that I could wear, and I just wasn't seeing what I wanted because I wanted more coverage," she told PEOPLE. "I like classic beauty channeling from older eras, like Audrey Hepburn. So that's what I was really inspired by."

08 of 12 'So Blessed' Victoria Smith Photography "We kind of both had given up on finding something this great, and we were super surprised to be able to have it kind of given to us, and we feel like God had a hand in bringing us together," Hirschi told PEOPLE. "We feel so blessed."

09 of 12 Fancy Feet Victoria Smith Photography The bride's footwear leaned toward the traditional, while the groom had some fun with his socks.

10 of 12 Going Green Victoria Smith Photography The newlyweds snapped photos in Greystone Manor's Juniper Walk.

11 of 12 Lasting Love Victoria Smith Photography The ceremony was followed by a reception at nearby Italian restaurant, Il Cielo, and included a first dance to "At Last" by Etta James.