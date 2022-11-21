'Chrisley Knows Best' Star Grayson Chrisley Injured in Car Crash Ahead of His Parents' Sentencing

Grayson Chrisley was hospitalized after sustaining injuries in a car accident last weekend.

The 16-year-old son of Todd and Julie Chrisley was in Nashville, Tennessee, last Saturday when he drove into the back of a stopped vehicle, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE. Following the accident, Grayson was unable to recall anything from the accident, possibly due to a head injury.

An ambulance transported the Chrisley Knows Best star to the hospital due to his injuries.

Todd further detailed the accident on his Chrisley Confessions podcast.

"Grayson was in a horrific car accident on the interstate and we got the phone call that we had to get to him," he shared in the Nov. 17 episode. "I ran out of the house, you know, jumped in the car and found him on the interstate."

Todd, 53, added: "The highway patrol was there. Traffic was lined up for miles and miles. His car was totaled."

Additionally, the reality star said he's grateful that his son made it out alive.

"I remember looking at Grayson on that stretcher in the back of that ambulance and him crying and the police stopping to talk to me before they took me to him and all I could think of was thank you God because he is alive and crying," he recalled.

"Then, they said you want to ride with him to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital and I said, 'I'm not going anywhere. I'll be with him until he comes home with me,'" he continued. "So, I remember holding his hand and saying, 'It's ok. It's gonna be ok.'"

Todd said his family is "blessed" because it "was property damage and not a life loss."

The accident came over a week before Todd and Julie are expected to be sentenced in their bank fraud and tax evasion case.

In June, a federal jury found Todd and wife Julie, 49, guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Julie was also convicted of wire fraud.

The pair have denied all the charges. Because of their plan to fight back against the conviction, their sentencing was delayed from Oct. 6 to Nov. 21.