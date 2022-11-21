'Chrisley Knows Best' Star Grayson Chrisley Injured in Car Crash Ahead of His Parents' Sentencing

Police confirmed to PEOPLE that Todd and Julie Chrisley's 16-year-old son, Grayson, was transported to the hospital via ambulance after sustaining injuries from the accident

By
Published on November 21, 2022 03:20 PM
CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- Season:8 -- Pictured: Grayson Chrisley -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Photo: Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Grayson Chrisley was hospitalized after sustaining injuries in a car accident last weekend.

The 16-year-old son of Todd and Julie Chrisley was in Nashville, Tennessee, last Saturday when he drove into the back of a stopped vehicle, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE. Following the accident, Grayson was unable to recall anything from the accident, possibly due to a head injury.

An ambulance transported the Chrisley Knows Best star to the hospital due to his injuries.

CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- "Mrs. Doubt Hire" Episode 813 -- Pictured in this screengrab: (l-r) Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Todd Chrisley -- (Photo by: USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Todd further detailed the accident on his Chrisley Confessions podcast.

"Grayson was in a horrific car accident on the interstate and we got the phone call that we had to get to him," he shared in the Nov. 17 episode. "I ran out of the house, you know, jumped in the car and found him on the interstate."

Todd, 53, added: "The highway patrol was there. Traffic was lined up for miles and miles. His car was totaled."

Additionally, the reality star said he's grateful that his son made it out alive.

Todd Chrisley
Paul Archuleta/Getty

"I remember looking at Grayson on that stretcher in the back of that ambulance and him crying and the police stopping to talk to me before they took me to him and all I could think of was thank you God because he is alive and crying," he recalled.

"Then, they said you want to ride with him to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital and I said, 'I'm not going anywhere. I'll be with him until he comes home with me,'" he continued. "So, I remember holding his hand and saying, 'It's ok. It's gonna be ok.'"

Todd said his family is "blessed" because it "was property damage and not a life loss."

RELATED VIDEO: Todd and Julie Chrisley's Sentencing Date Postponed After Their Lawyer Claims Witness 'Lied' on the Stand

The accident came over a week before Todd and Julie are expected to be sentenced in their bank fraud and tax evasion case.

In June, a federal jury found Todd and wife Julie, 49, guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Julie was also convicted of wire fraud.

The pair have denied all the charges. Because of their plan to fight back against the conviction, their sentencing was delayed from Oct. 6 to Nov. 21.

Related Articles
Todd Chrisley
Todd Chrisley Reveals How He's 'Held Up' amid Ongoing Legal Drama: 'I Live in My Truth'
Savannah Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley Says She's 'So Angry' Over Family's Legal Troubles: 'My Whole Life Could Change'
Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Kyle Chrisley, Lindsie Chrisley Campbell
Todd Chrisley's 5 Children: Everything to Know
julie chrisley, todd chrisley
Todd and Julie Chrisley's Sentencing Date Postponed After Their Lawyer Claims Witness 'Lied' on the Stand
jay leno
Jay Leno's Employee Says 'He's in Great Spirits' After Suffering Gas Spray Burn from Steam Car
Todd Chrisley
Todd Chrisley Believes 'the Truth Will Eventually Rise' amid Ongoing Legal Drama and Accusations
Todd Chrisley Says His Family 'Needed' Their Years-Long Estrangement from Lindsie Chrisley
Todd Chrisley Says His Family 'Needed' the Years-Long Estrangement from Daughter Lindsie Chrisley
Savannah and Todd Chrisley, Nic Kerdiles
Todd Chrisley Claims Daughter Savannah's Engagement Ended for Putting 'All Your Faith in That Blue Checkmark'
TV personality Lindsie Chrisley speaks onstage during the 'Chrisley Knows Best' panel at the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016 in Westlake Village, California.
Lindsie Chrisley Is 'Deeply Saddened' by Parents Todd and Julie's Conviction for Financial Crimes
Todd and Julie Chrisley Told 16-Year-Old Son Grayson to Protect His 'Tender Heart' amid Family Legal Woes https://www.instagram.com/p/CdncV0grcoW/
Todd and Julie Chrisley Told 16-Year-Old Son Grayson to Protect His 'Tender Heart' amid Family Legal Woes
julie chrisley, todd chrisley
Everything to Know About the $30 Million Fraud Trial Against Todd and Julie Chrisley
Lindsie Chrisley attends Peanut, the App for Modern Motherhood
Lindsie Chrisley Confirms New Romance 1 Year After Divorce: 'I'm Exactly Where I'm Supposed to Be'
julie chrisley, todd chrisley
Todd and Julie Chrisley Found Guilty of Bank Fraud and Tax Evasion, Face Up to 30 Years in Prison
Todd and Julie Chrisley Are 'Devastated' After Being Convicted of Bank Fraud and Tax Evasion
Todd and Julie Chrisley Are 'Devastated' After Being Convicted of Bank Fraud and Tax Evasion
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Todd Chrisley Asks for 'Prayers' After Fans Send 'Overwhelming' Gifts After Federal Conviction
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Todd and Julie Chrisley Say They Trust 'God Will Do What He Does Best' After Being Convicted of Tax Evasion 