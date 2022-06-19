Julie and Todd Chrisley are facing up to 30 years in prison after the tax evasion and fraud verdicts earlier this month

Todd and Julie Chrisley Say They Trust 'God Will Do What He Does Best' After Being Convicted of Tax Evasion

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)

Todd and Julie Chrisley are opening up about their recent tax evasion and bank fraud conviction.

While speaking on the Chrisley Confessions podcast Thursday, the reality stars explained that while they plan on speaking more about their legal woes, the time is not now.

"I know all of you guys are wanting to know every detail that is going on in our lives, and I have to ask that you respect that we're not allowed to talk about it at the present time," Todd, 53, said. "There will come a time."

CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- "Odd Savannah Out" Episode 816 -- Pictured in this screengrab: (l-r) Julie Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chase Chrisley -- (Photo by: USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) Credit: USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The father-of-five also shared how the recent guilty verdicts had impacted his family.

"We did want to come on today and let everyone know that it's a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now," he confessed. "But we still hold steadfast in our faith and we trust that God will do what he does best because God's a miracle worker."

Julie, 49, interrupted the conversation, adding, "We're alive and kicking, and we appreciate all the support we have received from everyone."

During the chat, the couple expressed their gratitude for the support they received which included "tens and thousands of messages every day — from mail to gifts being delivered to our home to people delivering food."

As much as they appreciated the efforts, the pair also encouraged fans not to travel from far distances to do so.

Noting that he and his wife are doing the best they can to navigate the situation with their kids, Todd shared, "A lot of tears, a lot of heartaches, a lot of sorrow, a lot of trying to understand how this is where we are right now."

"But we are here," he added.

Despite the legal drama, Todd explained they will "continue Chrisley Confessions for as long as we get to do it."

"And then Chase and Savannah will take it over," he continued. "And at that point they will be the ones that can fill you in on everything that's going on in our lives at that point."

Todd and Julie were convicted on June 7 of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Julie was also convicted of wire fraud. They are facing up to 30 years in prison and will be sentenced at a later date.

"Both Chrisleys are devastated and disappointed with the verdict and will be pursuing an appeal," the pair's lawyer Steve Friedberg told PEOPLE.

"Julie and Todd are so grateful for the love and support shown by their family, friends and fans. They both remain strong in their faith and will continue the 'fight' until they are vindicated," he continued. "They have their priorities in order and are currently concentrating on the welfare of their children and Todd's mother, Elizabeth Faye Chrisley."