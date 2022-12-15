Todd and Julie Chrisley Say They've Appealed Tax Fraud Case — but Are 'Not Allowed' to Discuss Further

The Chrisley Knows Best stars revealed they "cannot discuss the case" after their appeal had filed

By
Published on December 15, 2022 08:28 PM
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Julie and Todd Chrisley. Photo: Danielle Del Valle/Getty for E3 Chophouse Nashville

Todd and Julie Chrisley are speaking out about their bank fraud and tax evasion case.

On the latest episode of their Chrisley Confessions podcast, Todd, 53, revealed that they are "not allowed" to discuss the case after their attorneys filed an appeal.

"We cannot discuss the case because the appeal has now been — however they do it — I think it was filed yesterday or the day before yesterday," he said. "Our attorneys noticed the courts that they were appealing this."

"So we're not allowed to discuss it, so don't think we're avoiding wanting to tell you something because we're not," he added. "It's that we've been told we cannot."

The couple's attorney did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for additional comment.

Todd Chrisley
Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

The Chrisley Knows Best star also acknowledged the support he and Julie, 49, have received from fans, saying, "We appreciate all the prayers that we get everyday. We are bombarded with — which is a blessing — with mail, with gifts, with just thoughts of generosity and offers to help us in any way possible and that they are praying for us."

The reality star asked people to continue to pray for them if "it's in your heart and your will to do."

He added, "If you are praying for my demise, then I pray that God blocks your prayer. If you're praying for our blessings, then I'm reinforcing your prayer and asking God to listen to the masses that are praying for us."

In June, a federal jury found Todd and Julie guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Julie was also convicted of wire fraud, though the pair has denied all allegations.

Todd was then sentenced to 12 years in prison and 16 months of probation last month, while Julie received seven years and 16 months of probation for her involvement in the crimes.

Following the sentencing, Alex Little of Burr & Forman LLP — the couple's attorney — said the family was "optimistic" for the future as they planned to appeal the convictions.

RELATED VIDEO: Todd and Julie Chrisley Are Sentenced in Bank Fraud and Tax Evasion Case

"Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family. But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions," Little says. "Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead."

Amid the aftermath of their fraud case sentencing, a source previously told PEOPLE that the pair are "doing about as good as you can imagine."

"They've really been leaning into their faith to pull them through," the source noted. "That said, what happened to them was horrible, to be ripped apart in court the way that they were. They feel they were targeted unfairly by the judge because he said to them multiple times, 'Just because you're on TV, doesn't mean you're going to get away with this.'"

According to the source, the longtime couple also believes the federal judge who sentenced them on Nov. 22 "was making an example of them."

The pair is expected to report to their respective Florida institutions on Jan. 17, per documents obtained by PEOPLE. Todd will serve his time at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, while Julie will be about two and a half hours away at Federal Correctional Institution Marianna. They will also be in minimum security in their respective facilities.

