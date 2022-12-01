Todd and Julie Chrisley Feel 'Ripped Apart' After Sentencing and Hope to 'Right This Wrong': Source

Todd and Julie Chrisley want justice.

Amid the aftermath of their fraud case sentencing, a source exclusively tells PEOPLE that the two Chrisley Knows Best stars are "doing about as good as you can imagine."

"They've really been leaning into their faith to pull them through," the source notes. "That said, what happened to them was horrible, to be ripped apart in court the way that they were. They feel they were targeted unfairly by the judge because he said to them multiple times, 'Just because you're on TV, doesn't mean you're going to get away with this.'"

According to the source, the longtime couple also believes the federal judge who sentenced them on Nov. 22 "was making an example of them."

"They are planning on appealing so that they can right this wrong," the insider adds.

In June, Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Julie was also found guilty of wire fraud.

Both parties have continued to deny the charges, and Todd and Julie were able to get their case postponed from Oct. 6 to Nov. 22 after their attorney claimed a witness lied on the stand.

Upon being sentenced last month, Todd was given a 12-month prison sentence along with 16 months probation. Julie was sentenced to seven months in prison as well as a 16-month probation.

The Chrisleys' former accountant, Peter Tarantino, was also sentenced to 36 months in prison after being found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the IRS and willfully filing false tax return.

Following the sentencing, the couple's attorney Alex Little of Burr & Forman LLP told PEOPLE the duo were continuing to be "optimistic" about the future.

"Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family. But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions," Little said on Nov. 22. "Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead."