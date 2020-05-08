Today Show Toasts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb with Mother's Day Surprises from Their Kids

The Today show kicked off Mother's Day weekend with sweet surprises for co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

On Friday morning, Carson Daly brought viewers a special edition of "Pop Start" that was renamed "Mom Start" as he, Al Roker and Craig Melvin each shared what they would be doing for their wives on Sunday.

Daly, 46, said he would be whipping up wife Siri's favorite cocktail, an Aperol Spritz, and demonstrated how to make the drink for viewers.

Roker, 65, ordered biscuits from South Carolina and said he would be preparing mimosas to enjoy "a little southern breakfast" with his wife Deborah. Melvin, 40, said he and his wife Lindsay would be going on a family hike with their kids.

Then Daly took a moment to honor their co-hosts Kotb, 55, and Guthrie, 48.

"Let's not forget to toast to two of our favorite moms, Savannah and Hoda," he said. "We wanted to do something special for Mother's Day for you, so our good friends at Levain Bakery have sent you some amazing cookies. We all know them, Hoda, you're obsessed with them."

"We have some special messengers — Savannah, take a look," he added. "Hopefully this will work."

Guthrie's children — 3-year-old son Charley and 5-year-old daughter Vale — suddenly appeared with a plate of cookies, a card and flowers. (Guthrie has been largely anchoring the morning show from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, so she was in her living room.)

"This is my best present!" she gushed, pulling the kids onto her lap.

"Hoda, your cookies are waiting for you at home, because we couldn't bring them into the set," Daly said to Kotb, one of the few Today show stars who has been working from the show's midtown New York City studio. "But we have a special Mother's Day message for you."

Footage then rolled of Kotb's daughter Haley, 3, adorably holding up a card she made on behalf of her and her sister Hope, 1.

"Happy Mother's Day! Look what I made for you. One for Hope and one for me, and a heart in the middle," she said. "Love you, bye!"

"Aw. Love you, too!" Kotb said. "So sweet."

"Every day should be 'Mom Start,'" Daly said. "We want to also just wish a happy Mother's Day to all the incredible moms out there. We love you and everything that you do. Cheers to you all."