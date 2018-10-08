Al Roker Gets Sweet Support from Today Show Crew as He Makes His Broadway Debut in Waitress

Al Roker is officially a Broadway baby!

The veteran weatherman, 64, made his Broadway debut in the musical Waitress on Friday, and his Today show colleagues came along to show their support.

“@alroker! Here is your cheering section!!!” Hoda Kotb wrote on Instagram alongside a group photo of the excited bunch.

“We love you,” she continued, adding two heart emojis. She also shared a photo of herself and Kathie Lee Gifford grinning in expectation, which she captioned, “Waiting for @alroker.”

Savannah Guthrie also expressed her excitement on social media, sharing a variety of photos from the big night.

Adam Nemser/startraksphoto.com

“A STAR IS BORN!” she captioned one of herself pointing at a poster outside the theater. “Seeing @alroker on Broadway in #Waitress and my [heart] explodes with awe and pride!”

Roker and several members of his NBC family shared sweet group photos taken backstage, with Roker smiling while standing in between Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin and Libby Leist.

“What a special night,” Melvin captioned his post. “My man @alroker makes his broadway debut and were were there in force. Congrats, friend.”

“My heart is bursting with pride for my dear friend!!” gushed Dreyer. “@alroker It’s not easy trying something new but you CAN teach an Old Joe new tricks! You knocked it out of the park in Waitress!”

Also present for the big night was Roker’s wife Deborah Roberts and their children Leila and Nicholas. Courtney, Roker’s daughter from a previous marriage, was also present.

Al Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts with Libby Leist, Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin Adam Nemser/startraksphoto.com

Al Roker and the Today show staff Adam Nemser/startraksphoto.com

Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts with Courntey Roker, Leila Roker and Nicholas Roker Adam Nemser/startraksphoto.com

Reflecting on his momentous accomplishment on Saturday, Roker wrote, “Last night is still a blur, but a wonderful experience appearing in @waitressmusical.”

“Thinking about my Mom and how tickled she would’ve been, loving #broadway #musicals the way she did,” he reflected alongside some shots from his time onstage.

“I am proud to add the cast of @waitressmusical to my own #family,” he added in a separate post, making sure to send a shout-out to “my unbelievably supportive @todayshow family.”

Of course, not every show goes off without a hitch: During the actual performance, Roker shared a video on Instagram letting his followers know that although the night was going off well, he had “muffed” a few of his lines.

Roker will be singing on stage for six weeks this fall, from Oct. 5 through Nov. 11, as the gruff owner of the diner at the center of the story.

Roker’s part was originally portrayed by Andy Griffith in the 2007 movie about Jenna (Keri Russell), an exasperated waitress with a secret talent for baking pies. Unhappily married, Jenna becomes pregnant, leaves town, and has an affair with a doctor. Much of the music and lyrics were written by Sara Bareilles, who has starred in the Broadway production on and off.