Savannah Guthrie Says Friendship with Jenna Bush Hager 'Feels Like Family'

"The core of our friendship and our kids' friendship is so strong," the Today show co-anchor told PEOPLE on Thursday

Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE.

Published on March 10, 2023 11:15 AM
Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager
Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager. Photo: Tyler Essary/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager are friendship goals!

Speaking to PEOPLE Thursday at Bush Hager's party to celebrate four years of her Today book club Read with Jenna, Guthrie, gushed about the enduring bond she has with her colleague and one-time neighbor.

"Our kids are still buddies. What we just do now is, she's out of the city, so we just make weekend plans and try to see each other," shared Guthrie, 51. "It was such a beautiful moment in time, those five, six, seven years that we were neighbors. Our kids grew up together."

"They were more like cousins than anything," she added. "Hal, her youngest, is my godson, so my kids like to call the other kids their godbrothers and sisters. And it feels like family."

Savannah Guthrie, Mila and Jenna Bush Hager
Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager with Bush Hager's daughter Mila. Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Guthrie is mom to daughter Vale, 8, and son Charles, 6, with husband Michael Feldman, while Bush Hager, 41, shares daughters Mila, 9, and Poppy, 7, and son Hal, 3, with her husband Henry Hager.

When Bush Hager and her family moved out of Manhattan, Guthrie told PEOPLE, "It broke our hearts a little to not be neighbors anymore, and not be in and out of each other's houses all day long. And I'll grab them at the bus and all that."

She reflects, "That was a beautiful moment in time — but also the core of our friendship and our kids' friendship is so strong. Mila and Vale are very, very close. Charley and Poppy are really good friends," she continued.

Guthrie also noted the women make an effort to get together with their kids. "When we get together it's like no time has passed at all," she said. "We're not far. You just have to make a plan and say, 'All right, we're driving out to see you guys. We'll come…'"

"We came over right before Christmas and then everybody spent the night," she added. "We just all stayed at her house for the weekend. It was fun."

Savannah Guthrie and Family Cheer on Philadelphia Eagles in NFC Championship Win: 'Fly Eagles Fly'
Savannah Guthrie, husband Michael Feldman and their children Vale and Charles. Savannah Guthrie/Instagram

It's not the first time Guthrie has opened up to PEOPLE about her friendship with her costar. Back in 2018, she told PEOPLE that Bush Hager, who is the daughter of former president George W. Bush, is "one of her closest friends."

"We're almost exactly 10 years apart and 10 years ago, when she got married to Henry, I was a fourth-string White House reporter and they assigned me to go cover her wedding," recalled Guthrie. "It's hilarious because there are live shots of me talking about Jenna getting married."

"Isn't it beautiful and delightful, the turns that life takes?" she added. "Here I was, just a reporter, trying to find out anything about the wedding. Ten years later, she's one of my closest friends."

Today airs weekdays starting at 7 a.m. ET on NBC.

