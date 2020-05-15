Today Show Remembers Late Crew Member Dave Anderkavich: 'A Gentle Giant'

The Today show recently lost Dave Anderkavich, a "beloved" crew member.

Anchor Hoda Kotb announced the news during Monday's broadcast of the NBC morning show, calling Anderkavich a "vital member of our crew here in Studio 1A for more than 20 years."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We called him 'Big Dave,'" she said. "And it's weird, I'm sitting in the studio and I actually can picture him picking the cables and saying good morning to everybody. There wasn't a moment that any of us walked in the studio that Big Dave didn't say, 'Hey, Savannah! Hey, Al! Hey, Craig! How are you doing? How was your night?' He did it every single time."

Craig Melvin called Anderkavich the "nicest guy," and Al Roker remembered him as a "gentle giant."

"Had the chance to talk to his cousin Joe yesterday, who also worked here, and [we] talked about that spirit and that smile," Melvin said. "We are going to miss that here in 1A."

"Our condolences to his family," Savannah Guthrie added. "He was a caretaker. He always said, 'Watch your step!' He always watched us, and we just send all our love to his family and remember him fondly."

The team didn't clarify Anderkavich's cause of death.