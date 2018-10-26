Today Show Addresses Megyn Kelly's 'Imminent Departure' from NBC

Megyn Kelly‘s Today show colleagues are addressing her uncertain future at NBC.

“Now, we move to Megyn Kelly’s future at this network in the wake of controversy that has surrounded her this week,” co-host Savannah Guthrie remarked on air Friday morning, before turning it over to NBC News correspondent Morgan Radford.

Reporting on the story, Radford shared that according to a source familiar with the situation, Kelly entered talks with the network “this morning…about her imminent departure.”

NBC News reports that as of Thursday, conversations had “already started about Megyn’s exit from the network,” according to a source.

Another source told the network that “representatives for Kelly are scheduled to meet on Friday with company executives,” adding that it appears “extremely unlikely” she’ll continue working at NBC following her departure from Today.

Reps for NBC and Kelly did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

On Thursday, just 48 hours after Kelly received immense backlash after questioning whether wearing blackface as part of a Halloween costume is actually racist, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that her 9 a.m. Today show hour had been canceled.

“They’re contacting the staff and reassigning everyone today. Everyone’s being told that they still have a home here, but it won’t be on Megyn’s show,” one source said. “They haven’t made an official announcement about the show, but everyone knows what it means when they’re being moved somewhere else. The show is clearly over.”

Kelly did not appear live on air Thursday or Friday morning, with NBC announcing the rest of this week’s broadcasts had been replaced with pre-taped episodes.

“Given the circumstances, Megyn Kelly Today will be on tape the rest of the week,” an NBC spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE.

While discussing attempts at universities to discourage “inappropriate and offensive costumes” on Tuesday, the former Fox News host asked: “But what is racist? Because truly, you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Back when I was a kid, that was okay as long as you were dressing up as like a character.”

Kelly, 47, has since apologized for her comments twice — first in an internal email to colleagues and then on-air as she held back tears.

The outcry on social media was swift following the segment. On Wednesday, Kelly’s NBC colleagues condemned her harshly on-air. Craig Melvin called her remarks “indefensible” as well as “ignorant and racist,” and Al Roker insisted she “owes a bigger apology to folks of color around the country.”