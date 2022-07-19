Issa Rae was chosen to be on Today's first-ever digital cover series because of her "impact on the larger culture," says Arianna Davis, Editorial Director of Today

Today Show Launches New Digital Cover Series — and Taps Issa Rae to Kick It Off!

Today is shaking things up!

On Tuesday, the beloved morning show announced the launch of its very first digital cover series. This expansion serves as a digital spin on the traditional print magazine cover story, and it will be published quarterly.

Arianna Davis, Editorial Director of Today, tells PEOPLE exclusively how this all came to be.

"It's an exciting time at Today as we've been expanding the brand to be truly 360 across broadcast, digital, streaming and social," she explains.

"As we started thinking of different ways to offer our readers premium, unique storytelling, we loved the idea of our own Today digital spin on the traditional print magazine cover story. And the really unique thing about Today is that we're fully 360 — we have the opportunity to tell stories on broadcast, but also on digital and social," she continues.

But the Today team had to recruit the right star to help them kick things off — and that's where Issa Rae comes in.

Issa Rae for TODAY Credit: Raven B. Varona

"When we were thinking of people whose impact on the larger culture we wanted to highlight, Issa Rae immediately came to mind," Davis says of Rae, 37. "She not only created a hit series for a generation of viewers thirsty for representation, but she's also provided countless opportunities for people of color both in front of and behind the camera, almost singlehandedly transforming the way Hollywood has traditionally worked."

Davis adds: "The world has been eagerly anticipating what's next from her, and the timing felt especially fitting as TODAY digital gears up for an exciting new chapter of our own!"

Issa Rae for TODAY Credit: Raven B. Varona

Sitting down with entertainment journalist Sylvia Obell, the former Insecure star gives teases the next chapter in her career. Rae gets very personal as well, even revealing how she may potentially handle becoming a parent someday.

