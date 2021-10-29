The Today show stars brought the heat to Halloween with a Superbowl theme

Today Show Hosts Tackle an NFL Theme for Halloween 2021 — Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and More!

It's officially spooky season on the Today show!

Ahead of Halloween on Sunday, the NBC morning news show hosts embraced the holiday spirit with a group costume inspired by the Superbowl of the NFL.

Hoda Kotb stepped out first as Carrie Underwood, lip-syncing the lyrics to NBC's Sunday Night Football theme song.

"There are not enough Spanx in the world for this," the 57-year-old co-host joked during a behind-the-scenes look at the costumes.

Carson Daly and Willie Geist were next as Tampa Bay Buccaneers duo Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, both wearing a handful of real Super Bowl rings.

"Hey TB, throw me one of those!" said Geist, 46, to Daly, 48, who then begin to reach for the Lombardi Trophy before him. "No, no that one!" Daly yelled. "You remember what happened the last time!"

Today Show Halloween

Craig Melvin came out as Patrick Mahomes, prefaced with a video of a young Mahomes fan cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 26.

During a faux press conference, Melvin, 42, told the young boy, "You can do anything, you can even make it to the Super Bowl" before throwing a Mahomes-signed football into the crowd, shouting, "This one's for you!"

The NFL theme continued with Al Roker as The Weeknd. The 67-year-old weatherman mimicked the singer's epic Halftime Show performance from Super Bowl LV, with masked backup dancers on tow.

Sheinelle Jones went a similar route with her Bruno Mars costume as she emulated his Super Bowl XLVIII production.

Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager wrapped up the segment as Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders and performed a brief routine alongside members of the famed dance crew.

Peter Alexander and Kristen Welker also joined in on the fun as well off-set as characters from Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' "Old Town Road" music video.

Last year, the show's anchors dressed up as characters from some of the most iconic Broadway musicals. Dreyer and Jones dressed as Chicago's Velma Kelly and Roxie Hart, while Melvin and Roker went as Alexander Hamilton and King George from Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton.

Hager channeled Grizabella from Cats, while Kotb and Gurthrie were Glinda and Elphaba from Wicked.