The 'Today' Show Honors Al Roker in 2022 Video Holiday Card Inspired by 'Love Actually'

The NBC morning series are spreading goodwill this holiday season while sending some love to their longtime colleague and friend

By
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. He joined in 2006 as a Writer/Reporter where he became known for his Bravo and Broadway exclusives across print and digital. Dave is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It. He's appeared on many broadcasts including ABC's Good Morning America, Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, E!'s Daily Pop, NBC's New York Live and PEOPLE's own Reality Check, as well as a number of podcasts like Bitch Sesh, Everything Iconic, Watch What Crappens, Hot Off the Mess, Mention It All, and PEOPLE Every Day. Prior to working at PEOPLE, Dave was the chief Theater Reporter for NBC New York and co-host of Entertainment Weekly's acclaimed TV Recaps series.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 6, 2022 09:23 AM
'Today' Show Honors Al Roker in 2022 Video Holiday Card Inspired by 'Love Actually'
Photo: TODAYshow/Twitter

Al Roker may not physically be with his Today show family this holiday season, but he sure is in their hearts.

As the beloved weatherman continues to recover from his recent health issues, the NBC morning show made sure to include a special tribute to him in their 2022 video holiday card, which dropped on Monday.

In the clip, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer, Carson Daly, Sheinelle Jones, Jenna Bush Hager, Willie Geist, and the rest of the Studio 1A gang sent their Yuletide greetings to viewers at home by holding up a series of cue cards — just as Andrew Lincoln did in the 2003 Christmas classic Love Actually.

"The holidays are here/ and so are we / bringing good cheer," they say one by one, each time a snow-framed, wreath-covered door opens in the clip. "Wishing you peace / and joy / love / and laughter / to last the whole year."

"Thank you / for waking up with us."

Among the cheerful messages of goodwill is one particularly sweet moment, in which Guthrie, Kotb, and Melvin hold up face cutouts of Roker — Kotb hugging him and Guthrie staring at the prop with a huge smile.

The longtime TV personality, 68, has been absent from the NBC morning news program for several weeks, last appearing on the Nov. 4 broadcast. He was first hospitalized for blood clots in his leg and lungs, released weeks later, and then returned to the facility after Thanksgiving.

In the process, Roker missed the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade — his first in 27 years — and Wednesay's annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center.

"We all wish that Al could have been with us but due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he's in very good care," Kotb said on Today earlier this month, while reflecting on the holiday lighting. "He's resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him."

"Al and his family want everybody to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support and the well wishes," she went on to say, noting that she and Melvin FaceTimed Roker from the tree lighting. "He gave us a big thumbs up. So good to see ya, [Al]!"

"Love you, Al," added Jones, while Melvin told Roker, "We'll see you back here soon, my friend."

Roker has been a staple on Today as the program's premiere weather anchor since 1996, though made appearances as a substitute weathercaster from 1990 to 1995, filling in for the late Willard Scott before his semiretirement.

He was last absent from the show in late September, after testing positive for COVID-19.

Today airs weekdays (starting at 7 a.m. ET) on NBC.

Related Articles
al-roker
Al Roker Sends Gratitude for Fan Support as He Remains in Hospital: 'He's in Very Good Care'
Al Roker’s daughter jokes about ‘mental breakdown’ amid dad’s rehospitalization
Al Roker's Daughter Praises 'Wonderful' Support as Dad Remains in Hospital: 'We Appreciate It'
CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER Pictured: (l-r) Hoda Kotb, Al Roker
Al Roker to Miss 2022 Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting amid Ongoing Health Issues
Al Roker attends the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Al Roker Misses First Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 27 Years as 'Today' Costars Send Him Their Love
TODAY -- Pictured: Savannah Guthrie on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)
Savannah Guthrie Misses Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Due to Flu-Like Illness: 'I'm So Sad'
Al Roker
Al Roker Recovering After Being Hospitalized for Blood Clots in His Leg and Lungs
Deborah Roberts and Al Roker attend the 2022 New York Ballet Spring Gala at David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center on May 05, 2022 in New York City
Al Roker and Deborah Roberts' Relationship Timeline
Al Roker Family
Al Roker's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving on Marine One in Washington, D.C., US, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Biden resumed official travel today for the first time since his bout with Covid-19, traveling to Kentucky to show federal support for the state's recovery from historic flooding and to console survivors of the devastation. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
President Biden Reveals Plans to Check in on Al Roker While Calling Into the Thanksgiving Day Parade
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 17: Al Roker attends the 6th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios on February 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Al Roker's Health Journey Over the Years, in His Own Words
Al Roker attends the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Al Roker 'Rushed' Back to Hospital Within 24 Hours of His Thanksgiving Release
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClWqkL0gdqD/ potus's profile picture potus Verified Jill and I were honored to speak with women and men of our Armed Forces this afternoon. You gave up your seat at the Thanksgiving table to defend us – and we owe you a debt of gratitude. You’re the best of America. 1d
Bidens Spend Thanksgiving Calling Military Members to Express Gratitude for Their Service
See the Today Hosts Turned Reality Stars in Hilarious Real Housewives Parody: ‘I Always Make It Rain’
See the 'Today' Hosts-Turned-Reality Stars in Hilarious' Real Housewives' Parody: 'I Always Make It Rain'
Craig Melvin; Bobby Flay
Craig Melvin's Mom Calls Him Out on TV, Asks Bobby Flay to Have Her Son Help Cook on Thanksgiving
Mariah Carey performs onstage during her "All I Want For Christmas Is You" tour
Mariah Carey to Open for Santa with Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance: 'My Childhood Dream'
Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb
Hoda Kotb Says Savannah Guthrie Is So Funny She Sometimes Worries They'll Get Fired: 'She Drops Bombs'