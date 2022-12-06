The 'Today' Show Honors Al Roker in 2022 Video Holiday Card Inspired by 'Love Actually'

Al Roker may not physically be with his Today show family this holiday season, but he sure is in their hearts.

As the beloved weatherman continues to recover from his recent health issues, the NBC morning show made sure to include a special tribute to him in their 2022 video holiday card, which dropped on Monday.

In the clip, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer, Carson Daly, Sheinelle Jones, Jenna Bush Hager, Willie Geist, and the rest of the Studio 1A gang sent their Yuletide greetings to viewers at home by holding up a series of cue cards — just as Andrew Lincoln did in the 2003 Christmas classic Love Actually.

"The holidays are here/ and so are we / bringing good cheer," they say one by one, each time a snow-framed, wreath-covered door opens in the clip. "Wishing you peace / and joy / love / and laughter / to last the whole year."

"Thank you / for waking up with us."

Among the cheerful messages of goodwill is one particularly sweet moment, in which Guthrie, Kotb, and Melvin hold up face cutouts of Roker — Kotb hugging him and Guthrie staring at the prop with a huge smile.

The longtime TV personality, 68, has been absent from the NBC morning news program for several weeks, last appearing on the Nov. 4 broadcast. He was first hospitalized for blood clots in his leg and lungs, released weeks later, and then returned to the facility after Thanksgiving.

In the process, Roker missed the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade — his first in 27 years — and Wednesay's annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center.

"We all wish that Al could have been with us but due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he's in very good care," Kotb said on Today earlier this month, while reflecting on the holiday lighting. "He's resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him."

"Al and his family want everybody to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support and the well wishes," she went on to say, noting that she and Melvin FaceTimed Roker from the tree lighting. "He gave us a big thumbs up. So good to see ya, [Al]!"

"Love you, Al," added Jones, while Melvin told Roker, "We'll see you back here soon, my friend."

Roker has been a staple on Today as the program's premiere weather anchor since 1996, though made appearances as a substitute weathercaster from 1990 to 1995, filling in for the late Willard Scott before his semiretirement.

He was last absent from the show in late September, after testing positive for COVID-19.

Today airs weekdays (starting at 7 a.m. ET) on NBC.