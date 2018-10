In the early days of Today‘s Halloween celebrations, the staff’s costumes were a bit more ‘eh’ than ‘awesome.’ For Halloween 1997, the gang went DIY: Katie Couric got all dolled up as screen legend Mae West, Al Roker and Matt Lauer went as Fred Flintstone and Barney Rubble and Ann Curry channeled her inner Cleopatra.

The festivities will look slightly different in 2018, as Lauer was fired from Today in December 2017 following sexual misconduct allegations. Megyn Kelly, who had been hosting the third hour of Today, is also on her way out of the network.