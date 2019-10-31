From Fresh Prince to Footloose — See the Today Show Hosts' Dance-Themed Halloween Costumes

The hosts of Today have dominated Halloween once again.

On Thursday, the anchors of the NBC morning show pulled out all the stops to celebrate the spooky holiday with their dance-themed epic costumes.

Al Roker and Craig Melvin went as The Fresh Prince of Bel Air‘s Carlton and Will, respectively, Hoda Kotb as Tony from Saturday Night Fever, Dylan Dreyer as Seinfeld‘s Elaine, Savannah Guthrie as Sandy and Carson Daly as Danny from Grease, Sheinelle Jones as Janet Jackson, and Peter Alexander as Kevin Bacon’s character in Footloose.

Jenna Bush Hager, who is on maternity leave, even stopped by, dressed as Baby from beloved romantic comedy Dirty Dancing — with help from Willie Geist as Johnny. She is set to return to her regular hosting duties in December.

Some of the hosts later got special messages from the stars they portrayed, including Jackson, Olivia Newton John, who portrayed Grease‘s Sandy, and Alfonso Ribeiro, the original Carlton.

Watch our costume reveal as we celebrate some of the most iconic dances of all time for #HalloweenTODAY 🎃 pic.twitter.com/z9CVi09ETn — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 31, 2019

.@SavannahGuthrie received a special message from the one and only Olivia Newton-John! pic.twitter.com/VaGvc8a0W7 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 31, 2019

.@SheinelleJones teared up hearing a message from her childhood idol, Janet Jackson. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/m94O8wvltk — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 31, 2019

Last Halloween, the Today hosts channeled the 1980s with their epic costumes — as did the hosts of ABC’s Good Morning America.

Geist went as Ferris Bueller, Roker and Dreyer pulled up in a DeLorean as Doc and Marty McFly from Back to the Future, Melvin appeared as Eddie Murphy’s Prince Akeem from Coming to America, and Alexander and Hager played Maverick, aka Tom Cruise, and Goose, aka Anthony Edwards, from Top Gun.

Daly showed up as Bruce Springsteen, Jones as a sequin-wearing Tina Turner, Guthrie as Cyndi Lauper, and Kotb as a piano-playing Elton John.

After making their debut, the anchors hit the stage for a performance of the classic Wham! hit “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go.”