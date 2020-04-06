Today's Savannah Guthrie Is Back to Working from Home: 'I'm Sticking Close to the Family'

Savannah Guthrie is back to working remotely.

After briefly returning to the studio last week, the newscaster anchored Monday’s broadcast of Today from home, explaining to her co-host Hoda Kotb that she wanted to be close to her family amid the coronavirus pandemic. Guthrie shares 3-year-old son Charley and 5-year-old daughter Vale with husband Michael Feldman.

“I’m here in Studio 1A. Savannah is working from home, like much of the country,” said Kotb, 55. “And people are asking, where are you?”

“I’m home. You know, the reason, Hoda — my family is upstate, and so I’m sticking close to the family and coming to the city less and less,” said Guthrie, 48. “So I’m trying to work from home. And also, frankly, that’s what these officials are telling us to do, so that’s exactly what I’m going to do.”

“You’re doing all the right things,” Kotb replied.

Last month, Guthrie worked from home for almost two weeks out of an abundance of caution after coming down with a mild sore throat and runny nose. She delivered the news from a makeshift studio in the basement of her home while Kotb worked from the show’s midtown New York City office.

“I wouldn’t have thought anything of it, but we are in different times, aren’t we?” Guthrie said at the time, adding that she really wanted to “model the vigilance that the CDC is asking of all of us right now.”

On March 31, Guthrie returned to the NBC studio to co-anchor Today in person with Kotb, who was overjoyed to have her colleague back.

“So many things are not normal and in this moment, right now as I look at you, something finally is,” Kotb said. “It’s good to see you.”

“It’s good to finally be in the same room!” Guthrie said. “I wish we were closer like we used to snuggle up, but we are practicing our social distancing. It’s good to be back in the studio.”

Several other Today show stars are also working remotely, and in a new interview with Page Six, Kotb opened up about the strange experience of coming into the deserted office.

“The Today show is normally teeming with people. Even when I arrive, there are people outside 30 Rock waiting for the show to start — they’ve made trips to come see us. But [now] there’s literally not a soul outside,” she said. “I go into the studio and you can hear your footsteps echoing [because] there’s no one there.”

With no stylists or makeup artists, Kotb has been doing her own hair and makeup.

“I do my hair with, like, a curling iron from the ’80s and really don’t lay eyes on anyone until Savannah pops up on the monitor,” she said.

Kotb, Guthrie and the rest of the Today show team are also mourning the loss of Larry Edgeworth, a 61-year-old audio technician who died on March 20 after contracting coronavirus. He suffered from other health issues that led him to succumb to the illness, according to the network.

“He was just one of those people who was the beating heart of this place,” Guthrie told Page Six. “He was around for decades and … was really kind, humorous and a rock-solid presence.”

“The loss of Larry just broke open our news division. This guides us when we talk about this, because we know someone and loved him and it’s very personal,” she continued. “I don’t think any of us recognized just how profoundly how each and every one of us would be personally affected.”

The U.S. now has the most cases of coronavirus in the world. As of Monday morning, there are at least 336,776 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, and at least 9,655 people have died from a coronavirus-related illness.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.