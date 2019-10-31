Today’s Savannah Guthrie and GMA’s Ginger Zee Both Channel Olivia Newton-John for Halloween

It’s a Halloween showdown!

Both Today‘s Savannah Guthrie and Good Morning America‘s Ginger Zee channeled Olivia Newton-John for their Halloween costume on Thursday morning.

The Today show celebrated the spooky holiday with dance-themed costumes. Guthrie enlisted her co-host Carson Daly for a Grease-inspired couple’s costume.

Donning a blonde wig and black-leggings, Guthrie epically channeled Newton-John’s iconic Grease character Sandy for the morning show, while Daly dressed as her summer lover, Danny.

And Guthrie even got the nod of approval from Newton-John herself.

“I heard a rumor that you’re going to dress up as me for Halloween,” the actress said in a video message. “Act saucy!”

As for Zee, she revealed her costume on Good Morning America to help celebrate the Studio 54 theme. The GMA studio was transformed into a sparkling ’70s dance floor, inside their “Studio 44” nightclub.

Zee rolled in on skates dressed as Newton-John’s character Kira in Xanadu. She wore a pink and white dress with knee-high socks to help complete her look. Once again, Newton-John filmed a special message of support.

And this isn’t the first time fans have seen similar costumes across the morning shows. Last year, GMA and Today inadvertently both channeled the 1980s, resulting in an epic battle of the morning shows, Halloween edition.

Over at GMA, the anchors paid homage to some of the ’80s biggest television stars, with Roberts as Diahann Carroll’s Dominique Deveraux from Dynasty, Robach as Katey Sagal’s Peg Bundy from Married… with Children, Spencer as The Love Boat‘s Captain Merril Stubing (originally portrayed by Gavin MacLeod), Zee as a sewer-dwelling Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, Stephanopoulos as the buttoned-up Alex P. Keaton — a.k.a. Michael J. Fox — from Family Ties, and last but not least, Strahan as none other than Mr. T — complete with a mohawk and gold chains.

The Today show’s stars, meanwhile, traveled back in time as their favorite movie characters and pop sensations from the decade. Willie Geist kicked things off as Ferris Bueller, Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer pulled up in a DeLorean as Doc (another Michael J. Fox!) and Marty McFly from Back to the Future, Craig Melvin appeared as Eddie Murphy’s Prince Akeem from Coming to America, and Peter Alexander and Jenna Bush Hager played Maverick, aka Tom Cruise, and Goose, aka Anthony Edwards, from Top Gun. Daly showed up as Bruce Springsteen, Sheinelle Jones as a sequin-wearing Tina Turner, Guthrie as Cyndi Lauper, and Hoda Kotb as a piano-playing Elton John.