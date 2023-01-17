Kerry Sanders, 'Today' and NBC News Correspondent, Retires After 32 Years: 'It's Been a Dream Come True'

Kerry Sanders shared gratitude for his time at NBC — and the importance of his television "family" throughout his career

By
Published on January 17, 2023 10:15 AM
Kerry Sanders
Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty

Kerry Sanders is leaving NBC.

The famed news correspondent announced his retirement on Tuesday morning after spending 32 years of his broadcast career at the network. In doing so, he shared his gratitude for the experience.

"I can't believe it. I had this amazing opportunity to join this family, and I still pinch myself to think that you all welcomed me, and that I was a part of this," Sanders, 62, said on Today on Tuesday. It's just been — it's been a dream come true."

He reasoned it was time for retirement after traveling around 200 days per year for the network. "My wife, Deborah, has been an amazing supporter, but we kind of sat and said, 'This might be the right time,'" he added. "During the pandemic, we realized we do really good together all the time."

The show also aired a montage of some of Sanders' most memorable, adventurous moments on NBC. It also praised his kind nature and "no ego" reporting.

Some highlights include Sanders globetrotting to uncover the beauty of nature, reporting on the Casey Anthony case, "weathering over 100 named storms" while reporting from his Florida hometown and even reporting on "political turmoil" in warzones.

Kerry Sanders
Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty

"Kerry simply never said no," Savannah Guthrie said in a voiceover. "There was too much to discover, too many people to meet, too much to tell.

Sanders' retirement was also celebrated by a reminiscent Al Roker on Tuesday.

"32 years of Kerry Sanders here at NBC," Roker said on the show. "I don't think he's gonna retire. I don't, I think he may take a break, but he'll come back because we all need a little Kerry."

Kerry Sanders
Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty

Roker added, "I'm really kind of choked up about this because Kerry is such a special guy. I've covered storms with him. I just love the guy, and we're gonna be missing him."

Sanders has appeared as a correspondent on several NBC news programs including Today, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, Weekend Today, Morning Joe and Megyn Kelly Today, Dateline NBC. His work has also been recognized with accolades like the Peabody Journalism Award and an Emmy Award.

A continued celebration of Sanders' career will air Tuesday on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt at 6:30 p.m. ET.

