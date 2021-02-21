Sheinelle Jones, Al Roker and More Celebrate Black Culture in Today's Lift Every Voice Special

Lift Every Voice: Celebrating Black Culture airs on Monday at 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET

The Today show is celebrating Black History Month with a moving special.

Hosted by 3rd Hour of Today co-host Sheinelle Jones and MSNBC correspondent Trymaine Lee, Lift Every Voice: Celebrating Black Culture will air Monday at 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET on the NBC News streaming platform, TODAY All Day.

In PEOPLE's exclusive first look at the hourlong special, Jones and Lee — joined by colleagues Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Kristen Welker — reflect on what Black History Month means to them.

"I think it's paramount that we celebrate Black joy," says Melvin. "There's so much of our culture that's worthy of celebration."

"It doesn't just come in one month," adds Jones. "It is day in, day out knowing that you are special and really believing that."

Image zoom Sheinelle Jones and Trymaine Lee | Credit: TODAY All Day

"Our culture is everybody's culture and by being who you are, you're an ambassador for that," says Roker, later reflecting on the protests against racial injustice and police brutality that unfolded across the country last summer.

"I think the idea of equality and justice and inclusion has been ramping up, and so I won't say this is a culmination of it, but it's a continuation," he says. "My hope is that we recognize where we are and where we've been, because without that, you cannot possibly know where you're headed."

Adds Lee, "Nothing can stop us — even when the weight of the worst of our experiences feels heavy."

Throughout the course of the special, Jones and Lee will showcase the story and voices of individuals who have found new ways to honor their history and paved new paths a promising future.

"We're taking a look at the incredible impact of the Black creative community, effective ways to find joy through mental and physical health, and advice for teaching young kids and families to take pride in who they are," Lee says.

Those featured include Netflix content executive Jasmyn Lawson, Miss Juneteenth director and writer Channing Godfrey Peoples, Black Men in White Coats dounder Dr. Dale Okorodudu, Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium founder Dr. Ala Stanford, NPR correspondent and It's Been a Minute host Sam Sanders, and University of Michigan School of Public Health Assistant Professor Dr. Riana Anderson.