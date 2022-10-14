See the 'Today' Hosts-Turned-Reality Stars in Hilarious' Real Housewives' Parody: 'I Always Make It Rain'

There's a pinch of drama in the forecast for Friday's Today Show.

Anchors for the beloved morning show participated in a cheeky Real Housewives parody shared on Friday — and they each took on a persona that pokes fun at their best skills.

In the clip, titled The Real Anchors of Today and shared to Instagram by the show, Today's journalists shared an introduction sequence that made many viewers want a Bravo spinoff ASAP.

"I like to ask tough questions. So here's one: can money buy you class?" Savannah Guthrie asked.

Jenna Bush Hager was up next, with a copy of Fifty Shades of Grey in her hands. "You know what I always say — don't judge a Bush by its cover."

Today's meteorologist used the segment to serve some hilarious weather puns. "My forecast is always sunny, but cross me and I'll be waiting outside your window," Dylan Dreyer said.

Al Roker's showed the meteorologist throwing a stack of money. "I usually predict sunshine, but I always make it rain."

Hoda Kotb's introduction pointed to her love of inspirational quotes (a love so deep, she even wrote a book of some of her favorites).

"I'm known for my inspirational quotes, but what you may not know is that they're also known as plagiarism," Kotb joked.

Other comedic moments from the clip included Craig Melvin's nodding to his love of accessories with the line, "As a journalist, I usually keep one ear to the ground — because I'm getting the other one pierced," and Sheinelle Jones making a reference to her name. "Wearing Chanel is nice, but being Sheinelle is the ultimate luxury," Jones said.

Perhaps most on-target for the franchise: Willie Geist's reference to a big glass of wine — Housewives style.

"What's my Sunday morning secret?" he asked. "A big, bold mug filled with a big, bold Sauvigon Blanc."

Viewers were thrilled by the content. "Whoever did this needs a raise!!!," commented NBC host Joelle Garguilo. "And… need to see the behind-the-scenes of you guys coming up with these taglines!!!"

"I'm going to need someone to make all these into gifs IMMEDIATELY," another Instagram user commented.

The Real Housewives parody comes as Bravo fans get ready to celebrate their favorite reality TV stars and villains at 2022 BravoCon. A full list of celebrity guests can be found here.

