Look Back at Today Anchors Through the Years in Honor of the Show's 70th Anniversary

Dave Garroway was the founding host and anchor of NBC's Today and held the position for nine years.

Garroway's broadcasting career began as an NBC page in 1938. He then hosted a variety show titled Garroway at Large in 1951.

This led to his hosting gig at Today, where he was known for his relaxed, unconventional style and was recognized as the "Roving Announcer," always able to find an interesting story.

Following his Today departure in 1961, he dedicated his life to spending more time with his children. He died at age 69 in 1982.